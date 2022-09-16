Rapper Ice-T denounces Los Angeles gang culture, calls LA a 'dangerous place'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper Ice-T discussed Los Angeles gang culture on his Twitter on Wednesday, calling the California city a "dangerous place" – even for celebrities.

The "Law & Order: SVU" star connected Los Angeles hip-hop stars' absence of jewelry with the city's skyrocketing crime crisis.

"People are still hitting me up about my comments about LA Gang culture," the rapper began. "If you NOTICE, LA rappers don't wear a lotta Jewelry... Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick."

"The list goes on… It's not cause we're broke. LA is just a Dangerous place,rapper or not. Why test the streets," Ice-T said.

Ice-T did acknowledge that some hip-hop stars wear jewelry, but said many only wear expensive accessories on "certain occasions" due to the risk of theft.

"Thats on certain occasions when you're ready for whatever... I have Big Jewelry too... But you don't wake up EVERYDAY and put it on to go down the block," the rapper explained.

"‘LA… Home of the Bodybag…’ Somebody said that 30 yrs ago…." he added.

Ice-T's comments likely referenced the death of rapper PnB Rock, who was shot during a robbery in Los Angeles on Monday. The 30-year-old performer reportedly had his jewelry taken from him when the suspect fled the scene.

PnB Rock's death is one of the latest crime incidents in Los Angeles as the city experiences soaring violence.

Los Angeles congresswoman Karen Bass gave safety in Los Angeles a "10 out of 10" when asked about it during a debate. The Democrat, who is also running for mayor of Los Angeles, later announced that her residence was recently burglarized.