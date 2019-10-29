Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The View
Published

Abby Huntsman says Clinton's attack on Gabbard is 'exactly what Russia wants'

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Leslie Marshall: Why the Hillary Clinton-Tulsi Gabbard feud is a gift to TrumpVideo

Leslie Marshall: Why the Hillary Clinton-Tulsi Gabbard feud is a gift to Trump

Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall on why the escalating feud between Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Hillary Clinton is becoming good news for President Trump, may actually be good news for Rep. Gabbard, but is increasingly harmful to the Democratic party as a whole.

"The View" co-host Abby Huntsman said on Tuesday that former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was playing into Russia's hands when she suggested that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, was an asset of the Kremlin.

"I don't like when Hillary Clinton does it to Tulsi Gabbard," co-host Meghan McCain said on Tuesday. The panel was discussing whether people should be able to question military service members' loyalty to the U.S.

"I think it sets a very, very bizarre precedent," McCain added.

Huntsman responded: "It's also exactly what Russia wants and exactly what China wants," she said.

Their comments came after Clinton claimed that Russians were "grooming" an unnamed presidential candidate. “I'm not making any predictions but I think they've got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton previously said.

JOY BEHAR JABS KELLYANNE CONWAY OVER REPORTER PHONE CALL: HER HUSBAND 'HATES TRUMP MORE THAN I DO'

More from Media

“She's the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far,” Clinton said.

Gabbard herself attacked The New York Times and CNN for featuring content suggesting that she was an asset of Russia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Just two days ago, The New York Times put out an article saying that I'm a Russian asset and an Assad apologist and all these different smears," she said during the fourth Democratic debate. "This morning, a CNN commentator said on national television that I'm an asset of Russia — completely despicable."

Gabbard has been one of the few, high-profile politicians to support President Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, a move that critics said would give Russia more power in the region.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. You can follow him on Facebook here.