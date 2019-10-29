Kamala Harris scolds Trump for remarks on Baghdadi death: It was like he was commenting on a 'video game'

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., praised the U.S. military and intelligence community for the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but called out President Trump for his "extraordinary" reaction to the successful mission.

Speaking Monday on NBC's "Late Night" with Seth Meyers, the 2020 presidential contender argued that Trump's remarks after the raid proved he "does not fully appreciate the importance of the job."

"That press conference was extraordinary. You would think that he was talking about watching and giving commentary on a video game. He is the commander in chief, the commander in chief of the United States of America," she stressed, then drawing applause for using female pronouns to describe the presidency.

"She has as her highest priority the responsibility to concern herself with our nation's security. ... He clearly does not fully appreciate the importance of the job, which must be done with integrity, which must be done in a way that is solemn, understanding what is at stake. But I give full credit to our military, to our Special Forces, to our intelligence committee for the work they’ve done and continue to do," she said.

Harris lauded the "selfless" men and women of the intelligence community for carrying out their responsibilities despite Trump previously "attacking the integrity and the professionalism and sacrifice of those professionals."

The ISIS leader was killed during a successful U.S. military operation in northwest Syria Saturday night that took roughly two hours.

The Islamic State leader detonated an explosive vest as U.S. Special Operations Forces stormed his compound in the Idlib Province. Trump said he died whimpering at the back of a dead-end tunnel.

Trump faced criticism from some on the left for claiming al-Baghdadi died "like a coward... whimpering and crying and screaming all the way." Actress Jamie Lee Curtis blasted Trump for comparing al-Baghdadi to a dog since dogs are "brave."

In a rebuke late Sunday, FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver slammed those who were refusing to allow Trump to enjoy "one good day."

"It['s] really amazing how many Libs can't even permit Trump to have *one good day* (nobody will remember this stuff by Tuesday) after US forces kill perhaps the world's most wanted terrorist," Silver tweeted.