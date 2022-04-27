Howie Mandel struggles with loss of Bob Saget, Gilbert Gottfried, Louie Anderson: 'The silence is deafening'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Howie Mandel is reflecting on the friends and comedy legends he's lost this year.

Mandel opened up about the deaths of Bob Saget, Gilbert Gottfried and Louie Anderson during a recent interview with People magazine.

"I never dreamed there would be a moment where I could list people who are just gone," Mandel, 66, told the outlet. "I remember being in a room with every one of those people and there was such a sense of invincibility."

"Now, the silence is deafening," he continued. "There aren't words to describe the losses."

Saget died Jan. 9. Anderson died Jan. 21.

Gottfried's death was most recent. His family confirmed the news via a statement shared to Twitter April 12.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children," the actor and comedian’s verified Twitter account shared.

"Although today is a sad day for us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love the Gottfried family."

The "Deal or No Deal" host noted that Gottfried's death intensified the feeling of "fragility."

"I absolutely loved Gilbert," Mandel told People magazine. "He was the sweetest. This just compounds the feeling of fragility. This can all end tomorrow so it's so important to absorb each moment and each second with the people you love and care about."

Mandel said he is focusing on projects that bring him a "gratifying experience" on top of spending time with his two grandchildren.

"Ever since ‘Deal or No Deal,’ there is a nonstop flow of game show offers that come my way," he says. "At this point in my life, I'm looking to show up for a crazy, fun gratifying experience. And ‘Bullsh*t’ checked every box."