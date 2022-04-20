Gilbert Gottfried's family asking for donations to the 'debilitating' Myotonic disease

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gilbert Gottfried’s family is asking for the late celebrity's fans to show their support by donating money for research of the disease that took his life.

On Wednesday, a tweet shared from the late-comedian’s official account and his family asked for donations to the research of the "debilitating" Myotonic disease.

"In Honor/Memory of Gilbert Gottfried who passed "Too Soon" of Myotonic Dystrophy Type Two: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the research of this debilitating disease. Donate here," the tweet began, with a direct link to the donation website.

"Thank you so much, Dara, Lily and Max Gottfried," the message concluded.

Gottfried was one of the most recognizable voices in show business before his death at age 67.

The esteemed performer — known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes — died just on April 12 from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II, his longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz told Fox News Digital.

"In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor," his family said in a statement shared to Twitter on April 12.

Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara, daughter Lily, 14, son Max, 12, sister Karen and nephew Graham.

He married his wife Dara in February 2007. Dara, 52, worked in the music industry, and was even an executive producer on her husband’s show, "Gilbert Gottfried: Dirty Jokes" in 2005.

According to the New York Times, the couple first met in the '90s after the Grammy Awards. The couple opted to live a more private life and only shared a glimpse into their personal lives via social media. Dara has an Instagram account on which she shared a few pictures of her with her family.

In 2013, the couple went on "Celebrity Wife Swap," in which the late Alan Thicke's wife, Tanya Callau, traded places with Gottfried's wife, Dara.

Gottfried did frequent voice work for children's television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney's "Aladdin."

Gottfried's co-star in "Aladdin," Linda Larkin, shared an image on Instagram remembering the late actor on behalf of herself and Gottfried's other "Aladdin" co-stars, Scott Weigner and Jonathan Freeman.

"Our hearts are shattered at the loss of our beloved friend, collaborator, behind-the-scenes mischief maker, and most irreverent spirit, full of light and magic. Gilbert Gottfried, you were one of a kind," she said.

"The world was lucky to have you, and so were we. Love Jonathan, Linda, and Scott," she added, signing the statement from herself along with Weigner and Freeman.

Larkin voiced Princess Jasmine in the 1992 film while Weigner voiced Aladdin. Freeman starred as Jafar.

He had recurring voice roles on several spin-offs of "Aladdin," as well as "Ren and Stimpy" and "The Fairly OddParents."

In 2014, Gottfried co-starred on season 14 of "The Celebrity Apprentice" with "The Five's" Geraldo Rivera.