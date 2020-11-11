How 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek spent his final months at home

More is coming to light about Alex Trebek's final months at home before his death.

The "Jeopardy!" icon died on Nov. 8 at the age of 80 after fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The game show's executive producer Mike Richards confirmed the television icon spent his final day doing what he loves: sitting on his swing alongside his wife, Jean Currivan, taking in the horizon.

But in the months leading up to his death, it turns out Trebek stayed busy, despite the summer months being his time away from the spotlight in-between seasons of "Jeopardy!"

"I've just been doing little projects around the house, getting rid of stuff," Trebek told People magazine in a July interview.

"I have accumulated so much over the past four decades, it's difficult to decide what's got to go," the longtime host continued.

Trebek explained his wife assisted him in determining what to get rid of.

"She says if you haven't used it in a year, it's got to go. Well, I have things I haven't used in 40 years! So I'm just tidying things up, if you will," Trebek said at the time.

He also shared that he had already donated old electronnics to a charity that recycles them.

Trebek also touched on the importance of his job despite him being off of the "Jeopardy!" stage at the time.

"The job gave me quality of life," he shared. "It established a rhythm and order of things. I miss it very much."

Of course, Trebek never voiced his plan to retire. The hardworking host, born in Canada, landed his first American television gig in 1973 on "Wizard of Odds."

He hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984, presiding over more than 8,000 episodes.

Over the course of his career, Trebek earned a number of accolades, including five Emmy wins as best game show host, a lifetime achievement award from the TV academy in 2011, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as being named an officer of the Order of Canada – the country’s second-highest civilian honor – in 2017.

