Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman battled with body image as a teen: ‘I would get teased’

'The Perfect Couple' actress says she wanted to be '5’2" and curvaceous' growing up

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Keith Urban talks opening the 2023 ACMs and his marriage with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban talks opening the 2023 ACMs and his marriage with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban revealed the secret to his lasting marriage with actress Nicole Kidman and how Kidman gifted him the guitar hell be using at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Nicole Kidman opened up about her body insecurities as a teenager. 

The "Perfect Couple" actress shared that she was bullied for her height and figure at a young age. 

"I was a red-headed, fair-skinned girl who was almost 5’11 at the age of 14," she said in the documentary series, "In Vogue: The 90s." "I would get teased, and it wasn’t kind."

nicole kidman red hair

The "Perfect Couple" actress shared that she was bullied for her height and figure at a young age. (Getty Images)

As Kidman was featured in the fashion project, she admitted growing up she wished she was more petite until designers wanted to work with her. 

"Can you believe it?" Kidman remarked. "My whole life, I wanted to be 5’2" and curvaceous and suddenly, being 5’11 and completely sort of skinny and flat-chested was like, ‘Great, we can dress you.’"

"My whole life, I wanted to be 5’2" and curvaceous."

— Nicole Kidman

With that comment, Kidman referred to her stunning chartreuse gown embellished in floral embroidery that she wore to the 1997 Academy Awards. She walked the red carpet alongside Tom Cruise, as they attended the event hand-in-hand.

Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise

Kidman reflected on the dress she wore to the 1997 Academy Awards, which she attended with Tom Cruise. (Getty Images)

The actress’ dress was designed by John Galliano, who worked on Princess Diana’s 1996 Met Gala look. He chose Kidman to wear his next creation.

She continued to discuss who her Hollywood fashion idols were.

Nicole Kidman

Kidman admitted wishing she was shorter and curvier until designers wanted to work with her. (Getty Images)

"I grew up watching Audrey Hepburn and Katharine Hepburn and Grace Kelly – all these women whose style was created with the designers that they’re affiliated with," Kidman said.

"They just loved fashion. So, I remember thinking, but of course, this should be brought into Hollywood now, and we should be wearing the things that are made in these gorgeous little salons in Paris. Because that’s what they used to do, so why aren’t we still doing it?"

Another celebrity included in the documentary was British actress Elizabeth Hurley, who discussed her daring Versace safety pin dress. 

Elizabeth Hurley wearing a black safety pin dress

Hurley said she was "photographed 800,000 billion times" wearing the above dress to the 1994 premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral." (Getty Images)

Hurley turned heads when she stepped out for the 1994 premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral" with her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant.

"I must have been photographed 800,000 billion times that night. The next day we were on the front page of every newspaper, we were like ‘What the hell is this?’" 

She continued, "I remember I was just looking at it thinking ‘What?', then going ‘Well, it was actually a pretty daring dress, wasn't it?’"

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

