Nicole Kidman battled with body image as a teen: ‘I would get teased’

Nicole Kidman opened up about her body insecurities as a teenager.

The "Perfect Couple" actress shared that she was bullied for her height and figure at a young age.

"I was a red-headed, fair-skinned girl who was almost 5’11 at the age of 14," she said in the documentary series, "In Vogue: The 90s." "I would get teased, and it wasn’t kind."

As Kidman was featured in the fashion project, she admitted growing up she wished she was more petite until designers wanted to work with her.

"Can you believe it?" Kidman remarked. "My whole life, I wanted to be 5’2" and curvaceous and suddenly, being 5’11 and completely sort of skinny and flat-chested was like, ‘Great, we can dress you.’"

With that comment, Kidman referred to her stunning chartreuse gown embellished in floral embroidery that she wore to the 1997 Academy Awards. She walked the red carpet alongside Tom Cruise, as they attended the event hand-in-hand.

The actress’ dress was designed by John Galliano, who worked on Princess Diana’s 1996 Met Gala look. He chose Kidman to wear his next creation.

She continued to discuss who her Hollywood fashion idols were.

"I grew up watching Audrey Hepburn and Katharine Hepburn and Grace Kelly – all these women whose style was created with the designers that they’re affiliated with," Kidman said.

"They just loved fashion. So, I remember thinking, but of course, this should be brought into Hollywood now, and we should be wearing the things that are made in these gorgeous little salons in Paris. Because that’s what they used to do, so why aren’t we still doing it?"

Another celebrity included in the documentary was British actress Elizabeth Hurley, who discussed her daring Versace safety pin dress.

Hurley turned heads when she stepped out for the 1994 premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral" with her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant.

"I must have been photographed 800,000 billion times that night. The next day we were on the front page of every newspaper, we were like ‘What the hell is this?’"

She continued, "I remember I was just looking at it thinking ‘What?', then going ‘Well, it was actually a pretty daring dress, wasn't it?’"