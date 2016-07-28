Cops reportedly warn Hilary Duff of crazed stalker

Hilary Duff is getting a lot of unwanted attention from an obsessed fan.

According to TMZ, the Beverly Hills Police Department warned Duff of a man who is attempting to find her to propose.

The gossip site reports that police were made aware of a man who hired a limosine driver to take him around town searching for Duff's residence.

While he didn't have her address, her reportedly had a picture of the house the divorced actress lives in.

He had the driver drive around for two hours searching for the house and told him he was planning on proposing to the actress when he found her.

The limo driver contacted the police after finding the man's behavior concerning.

TMZ reports that Duff's team already knew of the man, and they have had trouble with him in the past.

Duff, who has a 4-year-old son with ex husband Mike Comrie, has reportedly beefed up her security but has not yet filed a restraining order.