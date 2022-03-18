Hilary Duff slams Putin over Russia-Ukraine war: ‘I hope his existence is so lonely, tortured and empty’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hilary Duff is laying into Vladimir Putin and slamming the Russian president for sending his troops to invade Ukraine.

"GREED. F--king Putin. I hope his existence is so LONELY and TORTURED and EMPTY," the "Lizzie McGuire" actress wrote Friday in an Instagram post that showed images of individuals crying in the war-ravaged region.

"Money doesn’t make people happy. It can make your life easier but my only hope is by the grace of god his life is a miserable one," Duff continued in her scribe. "Watching the news is excruciating. I can’t imagine day after day of this reality …Fear. Loss. Losing everything you love and have worked hard for. separating from your family or watching them die. Not being able to lay them to rest. No safety. No food."

MILA KUNIS IS ‘AWESTRICKEN’ BY UKRAINIAN RESPONSE TO THE RUSSIAN INVASION

The former Disney Channel star, 34, maintained in her post caption that the people of Ukraine "have some pride and strength I don’t think I could muster" and the mother of three lamented that she is now hearing that "human trafficking is an issue for women and children escaping the country."

"I’m just sobbing thinking about this. Escaping one hell to another," Duff wrote before asking her followers, "Why and how can the world be this way? How can humans do these things to one another?"

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

The "How I Met Your Father" actress said at this moment, she feels "helpless and gutted and angry" but wanted to share her thoughts with the world, adding, "I’m seriously sad for the people of Russia too. I can’t imagine they want to be involved in this."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , in an address to Congress on Wednesday, pleaded with the United States to "do more" by implementing a no-fly zone, providing additional aircraft and air defense systems and creating a new security alliance.

FORMER MISS UKRAINE VERONIKA DIDUSENKO RECALLS HER ESCAPE WITH SON AMID RUSSIAN INVASION: 'I HAD TO SURVIVE'

The president of Ukraine has been hailed as a hero for his bravery in joining the fight against Russia. He's also been commended for his ability to connect with leaders around the world. Marshall agreed with those who have commended the former actor , sharing that she believes he's "leading by example."

The fighting has led nearly 3.3 million people to flee Ukraine, while an additional 6.5 million have left their homes for other parts of the country, according to the United Nations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The death toll remains unclear, though thousands of civilians and soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed. World leaders have demanded Russia be investigated for possible war crimes over its attacks on civilians.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto, as well as The Associated Press contributed to this report.