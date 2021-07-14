Hilary Duff shares intimate photos of her labor with third child: 'Cheers almighty mothers'

Hilary Duff shared some intimate photos from the home birth of her youngest daughter to honor her husband, mother and doula.

The "Lizzie McGuire" and "Younger" star welcomed baby Mae James Bair in March. She is Duff’s third child. She and her husband, Matthew Koma, who she married in 2019, share daughter Banks, 2. She is also mom to son Luca, 9, who she had with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

On Tuesday, the star took to Instagram to share a collection of photos from the day she went into labor with Mae. The images show the star with blue hair in a black long-sleeve shirt sporting makeup and earrings as her husband and her doula, "Younger" co-star Molly Bernard, help make her comfortable on a medicine ball surrounded by pads normally used for house training pets. The photos show the star going through a bevy of emotions from discomfort, happiness to contentment in her husband’s arms.

"Feeling ready to share some photos of Mae Mae’s birth day!!! For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system. The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power," Duff began the post.

She went on to note how important Koma and Bernard were to the process of bringing her youngest "earthside."

"My hubby is the most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls and my little Molly is an extraordinary doula who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet. She quite enjoyed the fact that I was sitting on doggy puddle pads as my water had broken hours before," she said.

Duff also mentioned her mother who doesn’t appear in any of the photos but was present nonetheless.

"My own mama was there to make all the snacks and watch with a big nervous smile as her baby brings her a new grandbaby earthside," she wrote. "The help that I have to support my other children while I am not able is maybe the most comforting thought of all. All hands on deck. Forever lol."

Duff concluded her post with a general shoutout to moms everywhere who have undergone the birth process multiple times like her.

"This is hard work…every way a woman brings a baby in is," she concluded her post. "From getting pregnant, to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breast feeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confidant, kind citizens of the world. It’s completely consuming. A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure…So cheers almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily."

Duff first announced her pregnancy in October with another post on Instagram that read: "We are growing!!! Mostly me..."