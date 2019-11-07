Hilary Duff addresses rumors she's already married to Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff and fiance Matthew Koma have been subject to marriage rumors for quite a while now, and the actress is setting the record straight.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Younger" star revealed that she is not married just yet.

"No, we are not secretly married, but we are basically married, so you know, sometimes those little things slip out," Duff, 32, said.

Singer-songwriter Koma, 32, unintentionally fueled rumors that the pair had married in secret after posting a photo of Duff on Instagram captioning it "Wife."

After the photo was posted, a rep for the couple confirmed to E! News that there had been no wedding.

Duff also discussed the upcoming Disney+ reboot of the show "Lizzie McGuire," which she's currently filming.

She revealed that the animated version of the character will be returning, still sporting the pink top, blue capris and platform flip-flops.

"I'm so excited about it, too," Duff said about the reboot. "I'm a fan and it's such a big part of me. I feel like we want to give everybody what they came for, but also have an updated show that stands apart from that, and it's familiar but it's different."