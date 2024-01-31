Expand / Collapse search
Heidi Klum says Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are an 'amazing combination'

Heidi Klum collaborated with DJ and producer Tiësto for her rendition of 'Sunglasses At Night'

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink Fox News
Taylor Swift walks onto field as Chiefs celebrate AFC Championship Video

Taylor Swift walks onto field as Chiefs celebrate AFC Championship

Taylor Swift was on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship celebration.

Heidi Klum is in full support of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Klum said that as an "outsider," their relationship is wonderful to witness. 

"One never knows what happens behind a closed door, but what is there for us to see, it looks like a beautiful love fest," Klum explained. "It's so nice seeing both of them smile. It's also, like, such an amazing combination. I'm just here for it, I love it."

Heidi Klum, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Heidi Klum is in full support of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. (Getty Images)

Swift plans on cheering the Kansas City Chiefs star on at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11, Fox News Digital has learned.

The "America's Got Talent" judge collaborated with DJ and producer Tiësto to perform her new rendition of Corey Hart's classic song, "Sunglasses At Night." Tiësto will be the first-ever in-game DJ at the 2024 Super Bowl.

"The squeaky wheel gets the oil. I love squeaking all the time," Klum said of her latest single. "I just voiced my thoughts, and it came to the finish line. It's out [now], and I pinch myself for these moments."

Travis Kelce leans in to kiss Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs game

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift on the field after the AFC Championship. (Patrick Smith)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs win

Taylor Swift embraces Travis Kelce following the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. (Getty Images)

Klum told Fox News Digital how she's using the success of her recently released song to inspire her children. Klum and her ex-husband, Seal, share four kids: Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou.

"I just say to my kids or other people, when you dream, you have to keep dreaming. Sometimes, if you voice your dreams and you go after them, things might actually happen. You just never know," she said.

Heidi Klum in a black gown with a plunging V-neck with sparkly criss-cross and slicked back hair on the "America's Got Talent" red carpet

Heidi Klum collaborated with DJ and producer Tiësto for her rendition of "Sunglasses At Night." (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Tiesto

Klum collaborated with DJ and producer Tiësto for her latest single. (Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan)

Klum first got the idea to create music from "Germany's Next Top Model." She has been part of the show for the last 19 years and was asked by producers two years ago if she would be up for creating a song that would be played at the top of the show.

In 2022, Snoop Dogg and Klum collaborated on the song, "Chai Tea with Heidi."

"You hear it when we go into commercials and stuff like that. So, you know, the network asked me two years ago if I would do one. That's how this whole thing got started, because then I was like, all right, yeah, I'll do one, and then I did," Klum said.

Heidi Klum Leni Klum

Heidi Klum shares four children with ex-husband Seal. One of her kids is daughter Leni Klum. (Getty Images)

She added, "It was one of my all-time favorites, [the song with] Snoop Dogg, you know, that's how that happened. Then I was like, I have more ideas. Here we go again. Why not?"

The official music video for "Sunglasses At Night" will be released on March 7. The footage that Klum and her team are sharing now is just "snippets" of what fans can expect in a little over a month.

On Jan. 31, Klum released a lyric video of "Sunglasses At Night."

"I always have fun doing videos and photo shoots, and obviously this is what I've been doing for the last, oh my gosh, 30 years now," she said.

"I'm a ham in front of the camera. I don't know how else to put it. There's a camera, I'm in front of it. I'm like, ‘Hello,’ but it's just fun. It's fun for me."

