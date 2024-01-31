Heidi Klum says Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are an 'amazing combination'

Heidi Klum is in full support of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Klum said that as an "outsider," their relationship is wonderful to witness.

"One never knows what happens behind a closed door, but what is there for us to see, it looks like a beautiful love fest," Klum explained. "It's so nice seeing both of them smile. It's also, like, such an amazing combination. I'm just here for it, I love it."

Swift plans on cheering the Kansas City Chiefs star on at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11, Fox News Digital has learned.

The "America's Got Talent" judge collaborated with DJ and producer Tiësto to perform her new rendition of Corey Hart's classic song, "Sunglasses At Night." Tiësto will be the first-ever in-game DJ at the 2024 Super Bowl.

"The squeaky wheel gets the oil. I love squeaking all the time," Klum said of her latest single. "I just voiced my thoughts, and it came to the finish line. It's out [now], and I pinch myself for these moments."

Klum told Fox News Digital how she's using the success of her recently released song to inspire her children. Klum and her ex-husband, Seal, share four kids: Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou.

"I just say to my kids or other people, when you dream, you have to keep dreaming. Sometimes, if you voice your dreams and you go after them, things might actually happen. You just never know," she said.

Klum first got the idea to create music from "Germany's Next Top Model." She has been part of the show for the last 19 years and was asked by producers two years ago if she would be up for creating a song that would be played at the top of the show.

In 2022, Snoop Dogg and Klum collaborated on the song, "Chai Tea with Heidi."

"You hear it when we go into commercials and stuff like that. So, you know, the network asked me two years ago if I would do one. That's how this whole thing got started, because then I was like, all right, yeah, I'll do one, and then I did," Klum said.

She added, "It was one of my all-time favorites, [the song with] Snoop Dogg, you know, that's how that happened. Then I was like, I have more ideas. Here we go again. Why not?"

The official music video for "Sunglasses At Night" will be released on March 7. The footage that Klum and her team are sharing now is just "snippets" of what fans can expect in a little over a month.

On Jan. 31, Klum released a lyric video of "Sunglasses At Night."

"I always have fun doing videos and photo shoots, and obviously this is what I've been doing for the last, oh my gosh, 30 years now," she said.

"I'm a ham in front of the camera. I don't know how else to put it. There's a camera, I'm in front of it. I'm like, ‘Hello,’ but it's just fun. It's fun for me."