Heidi Klum finally confirms 'America's Got Talent' exit

Heidi Klum has finally confirmed her long-rumored exit from the "America's Got Talent" judges' table.

The former supermodel posted a video of her favorite moments from the show on Instagram Monday, as well as a snapshot with her fellow judges that she captioned, "I wanted to say THANK YOU and how amazing the past six years have been while working on America’s Got Talent," she wrote.

"I love my fellow judges and our hosts and our AMAZING CREW … It’s been such an incredible experience and I will miss ALL OF YOU very much," she continued. "While I may not be sitting behind the judges desk any longer, I will be watching and voting from home! #agt #grateful #thanksforthememories#numberonefan."

The announcement coincided with the finale of "America's Got Talent: The Champions."

Former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Julianne Hough and actress Gabrielle Union will join the judges' panel to replace Klum and fellow judge Mel B, Variety reported. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will remain on the panel.

Terry Crews will replace host Tyra Banks.

“One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of ‘America’s Got Talent’ is its fearless drive to reinvent itself,” Meredith Ahr, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment, told press earlier this month of the shakeups. “The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across discipline ... As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm.”