Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Heidi Klum's daughter revealed this week that she accidentally discovered her mom’s "sex closet" when she was younger and thought it was the "coolest" thing.

"I thought it was the coolest thing ever, and I was going through it with my friends, and I was like ‘Mom, what is this? A microphone?’" Leni Klum, 19, told Alex Cooper on "Call Her Daddy" while the podcast host was interviewing the former Victoria’s Secret Angel.

She continued, "And I like really had no idea what it was, and my mom got so mad at me after. She was like ’You can’t go in my stuff!’"

Cooper had FaceTimed the younger Klum because the supermodel had suggested her daughter would be able to "roast" her on the podcast.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD, HEIDI KLUM SHARE RARE PICTURES OF THEIR CHILDREN: PHOTOS

Leni said she sneaked her friends into her mom’s bedroom, so they could see it themselves.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I was showing it off to my friends," she laughed. "I was like, ‘Look how cool this is. My mom has a whole cupboard. She has a whole drawer.’ And I snuck them into my mom’s room and opened the drawer, and we all were taking video, and we were like, ‘Oh my God!’"

Leni also revealed that her mom "tans topless by the pool," and when friends would come over, "I’d be so embarrassed and like scared because usually in my friend’s families I never see their moms tanning naked at the pool, but I thought it was normal. And my friends would always be like, ‘Hmm,’ like standoffish, but it was just so normal in our family."

Cooper joked that "all of a sudden all of the boys at your school are like, ‘We want to go to your mom’s house.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Earlier in the podcast, Klum discussed tanning topless in her garden, although she claimed she would always cover up when Leni’s friends came over.

"My kids will say, 'My friend is coming over, Mom, put your top on,' and I’m like, ‘When have I ever not had a top on when your friend was coming over? Of course, I will,'" she laughed. "But they always make sure. ‘Mom, just a little warning,’ and I’m like, ‘Don’t worry.’ I also don’t want to flash anyone just to flash someone. I just don’t love tan lines."

She added, "If it’s gorgeous outside, and it’s boiling hot, and no one is around, I have my top off in my garden. I have no neighbors. It’s like no one can see anything, so off it goes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, Klum shares Henry, 18, Johan, 17 and Lou, 14, with ex-husband Seal.