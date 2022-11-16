'Harry Potter' star Ralph Fiennes reveals he would play Voldemort again in a future film

Actor Ralph Fiennes revealed he is willing to return as "Harry Potter" villain Lord Voldemort in a future movie.

Following Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav mentioning the possibility of working with author J.K. Rowling on more "Harry Potter" films, Fiennes expressed his thoughts on returning to the wizarding world.

"Sure, of course," Fiennes told Variety when asked if he would be interested in playing Voldemort again. "No question about it."

"We’re going to have a real focus on franchises," Zaslav remarked, per Variety, earlier this month. "We haven’t done a ‘Harry Potter’ movie in 15 years. The DC movies and the ‘Harry Potter’ movies provided a lot of the profits of Warner Bros. Motion Pictures over the last 25 years."

Zaslav continued, "If we can do something with J.K. on ‘Harry Potter’ going forward… What are we doing with a lot of the big franchises that we have? We’re focused on franchises."

Last month, Fiennes defended Rowling over what he called "disgusting" abuse she has received for her views on transgender issues.

"J.K. Rowling has written these great books about empowerment, about young children finding themselves as human beings," the actor told the New York Times. "It’s about how you become a better, stronger, more morally centered human being. The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it’s appalling."

Rowling received backlash in June 2020 after she posted a series of tweets in which she argued that discussing gender identity negates biological sex. Fiennes shared that he could empathize with the author and her views.

"I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women," the actor said. "But it’s not some obscene, über-right-wing fascist. It’s just a woman saying, ‘I’m a woman and I feel I’m a woman and I want to be able to say that I’m a woman.’ And I understand where she’s coming from. Even though I’m not a woman."

Fiennes previously came to her defense in March 2021. "I can’t understand the vitriol directed at her," he told The Telegraph at the time. "I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational. I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language toward others, disturbing."