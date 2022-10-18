Expand / Collapse search
‘Harry Potter's’ Tom Felton reveals Daniel Radcliffe used Cameron Diaz photo to guide him during flying scenes

35-year-old 'Harry Potter' actor released new memoir 'Beyond the Wand''

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
"Harry Potter" star Tom Felton is spilling the details on his co-star Daniel Radcliffe’s celebrity crush. 

In Felton’s new memoir, "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard," he shared that Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to help guide him on where to look while filming the flying broomstick scenes. 

"The approach was that if a piece of magic or any kind of special effect could be achieved practically, that was the best way to do it," Felton explained, according to excerpts shared by Insider.  

"This was especially true in the early days when the visual effects team had less-advanced technology at their disposal."

EMMA WATSON CALLS 'HARRY POTTER' CO-STAR TOM FELTON HER 'SOULMATE' IN HEARTFELT FOREWORD TO HIS BOOK

Felton portrayed Draco Malfoy in "Harry Potter" – Radcliffe’s nemesis in the mega-hit franchise.

The fantasy sport, Quidditch, was popular among the wizards and witches in the world of "Harry Potter."

The actors would create the flying scenes in front of a blue or green screen, and the background would be added in post-production. 

"The broomstick was a metal pole fitted with a deeply uncomfortable bike saddle," Felton recalled.

"There were stirrups for your feet and a harness to stop you falling. They strapped you to the pole, so you couldn't fall, and they had a more elaborate see-saw device to move you up and down, left, and right. They blew fans in your face to make it look as if you had the wind in your hair."

EMMA WATSON, TOM FELTON AND MORE 'HARRY POTTER' STARS REUNITE FOR HOLIDAY PHOTO

To maintain continuity while filming the Quidditch scenes, a crew member would hold up "a tennis ball on a long pole with orange tape on it," and the actors were advised to look in that direction. 

"When the first assistant director shouted ‘Dragon!’ or ‘Bludger!’ you had to look at the tennis ball like it was, well, a dragon or a bludger," Felton described.

The 35-year-old actor explained that since there were multiple tennis balls during some scenes, they were directed to stare at individual objects to avoid confusion. 

"We chose pictures of something or somebody close to our hearts. Daniel Radcliffe had a picture of a particularly beautiful Cameron Diaz."

Meanwhile, Felton revealed his photo choice was a "beautiful carp" since he enjoys fishing. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending