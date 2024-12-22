‘James Bond’ star Ralph Fiennes says King Charles visiting movie set provoked ‘spectrum of responses’

King Charles' appearance on the "No Time to Die" film set brought a variety of surprising responses.

Ralph Fiennes revealed the "spectrum" of reactions the cast and crew had to the news of King Charles' visit in 2019.

"The atmosphere changes when royalty visits a film set," Fiennes told People magazine. "Even if they don't button them up literally, there's a bit of internal buttoning up that might go on."

"Royalty provokes the spectrum of responses," he added. "People who say, ‘Oh, f---! The Prince of Wales is coming. What a pain.’ To other people, [it's like], 'Did you see him? What's he like?'"

Meanwhile, Fiennes described his personal interaction with the "warm" and "charming to meet" British King as "easy."

King Charles famously attended the premiere of "No Time to Die" in London and was joined by Queen Camilla along with Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton.

"No Time to Die" was famously Daniel Craig's fifth and final portrayal of James Bond. After 15 years playing the same fictional character, Craig "had no plan whatsoever" for his next move.

"I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll never work again,'" he recently admitted to The Hollywood Reporter.

Craig grew up wanting to play the beloved spy, but had no idea his dream would come to fruition.

He likened the idea of playing Bond one day to portraying "Batman and Spider-Man, but you can’t play them all," Craig said. "I wanted to be all of those people. But when I was actually acting, it didn’t enter my thoughts. I thought that was the last thing that would ever happen to me."

While the next James Bond has not been chosen yet, many have been the subject of fan-fueled rumors. Idris Elba had been part of the conversation behind closed doors for some time, but was ultimately turned off by the public reaction.

"…being asked to be James Bond was like, 'Okay, you've sort of reached the pinnacle,'" Elba said during an appearance on the "Smartless" podcast in 2023.

"Essentially, it was a huge compliment that every corner of the world – except for some corners, which we will not talk about – were really happy about the idea that I could be considered," he added. "Those that weren't happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race. It became about nonsense, and I got the brunt of it."

More recently, fans have been convinced Aaron Taylor-Johnson will take over the role.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.