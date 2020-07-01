'Harry Potter' apparently exists in the Marvel Universe

Marvel comics is known for intricately weaving hundreds of storylines together as it's done for decades, but now, it's taking it to a whole new level.

In an installment of Marvel's "Excalibur" story, three well-known characters cross into the Marvel universe that previously had no connection to the world of superhero: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger of the "Harry Potter" franchise.

A beloved series of both books and movies, the "Harry Potter" franchise, penned by now-controversial author J.K. Rowling, follows three young wizards in their quest to defeat the evil Voldemort but had never made reference to any of the characters within the Marvel universe.

ANTHONY MACKIE CALLS FOR MORE DIVERSITY ON MARVEL SETS: 'IT REALLY BOTHERED ME'

Per Screen Rant, Harry, Ron and Hermione made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in "Excalibur #3," which the outlet said was released at the height of the "Harry Potter" craze.

The cameo occurs early in the story when the hero Juggernaut barrels through London in pursuit of his enemies.

CHRIS EVANS SAYS VIDEO OF PAUL RUDD DANCING TO 'GREASE' TUNE IS 'EMBARRASSING'

While running down an alley, Juggernaut passes three children -- one boy with dark hair and round spectacles, another boy with red hair and a girl with long brown curls.

Furthermore, after nearly being run over, the girl grabs the shoulder of the dark-haired boy and yells, "Harry!"

"What was that?!" said the character that appears to be Ron.

"Dunno -- but I'm glad it's not after us," Harry said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the crossover might excite fans, different studios hold the rights to the characters, so don't expect to see the crossover in the Marvel films any time soon.

Reps for Marvel did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.