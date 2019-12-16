Harry Connick Jr. reflects on his 25-year marriage to Jill Goodacre: ‘We have the same values’

Harry Connick Jr. knows the secret behind his lasting marriage to Jill Goodacre.

“I married my best friend and I married a woman who I look up to infinitely,” the singer-songwriter told Us Weekly on Monday.

“We have the same values so it’s easy for us to try and impart those on our children,” the 52-year-old added.

According to the outlet, Connick Jr. and the former Victoria’s Secret model, 55, tied the knot in 1994 — four years after they met and two years after they got engaged. The couple share three daughters: Georgia, 23, Sara Kate, 22, and Charlotte, 17.

Back in 2018, the “Hope Floats” actor also reflected on life with Goodacre.

“Jill’s my best friend and I’ve known her now for 27 years,” the star told Fox News at the time. “And for me, it’s all about my maintaining interest in her. I mean, she’s fascinating to me, she’s still mysterious to me, I’m still very interested in her and everything that sort of makes her tick, and I think it’s mutual.”

“We never really think of it in terms of keeping the spark going,” he continued. “I love being around her, I respect her infinitely and I admire her so much. She’s a hero of mine. We just take it day-to-day, and you know, count our blessings really.”

Connick Jr. also stressed that sharing similar values was essential for having a lasting relationship.

“In my experience, love and respect are paramount, and that’s what my relationship with Jill is predicated upon, and that’s what we try to teach our girls,” he said at the time. “I think respect in general and love are two things that we could use a lot more of.

“All I can do is try to walk the walk and improve and be a good a person as I can be… I think we live in a time when some of those types of values are talked about a lot… We’ve made a lot of great cultural advancements, artistic advancements, but anything goes right now.”

But there’s one lesson Connick Jr. has learned from his marriage to Goodacre — always play it safe when it comes to one special holiday.

“I usually play it pretty conservative when it comes to Valentine’s Day,” he shared about his gift-giving skills. “Like, we’ll go out to dinner, you know, flowers and things like that. So I don’t really have a lot of best and worst Valentine’s Day gifts. I am a sucker for anniversaries, though. They have the traditional gift and the modern gift, and one of the years was like gold earrings or something.

“I got a pair of little fake plastic football goals and I attached an earring clasp to them. She said, ‘What is this?’ I said, ‘Those are goal earrings.’ That was probably the worst one. It was a bad pun.”