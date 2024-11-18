Expand / Collapse search
Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is confident AI cannot replace Hollywood movies for this reason

Affleck owns production company Artists Equity with Matt Damon

By Emily Trainham
Published
Ben Affleck explains why Michael Jordan's approval was crucial for making 'AIR'

Ben Affleck explains why Michael Jordan's approval was crucial for making 'AIR'

Ben Affleck, who stars in and directs "AIR," explained at a press conference that he met with the NBA legend before getting started on the film.

Ben Affleck is getting a lot of attention for his views on artifical intelligence.

Last week, the actor spoke at CNBC's Delivering Alpha 2024 investor summit, taking time to share his thoughts on how AI will affect the entertainment industry. 

"Movies will be one of the last things, if everything gets replaced, to be replaced by AI," he explained.

Ben Affleck smiles on carpet

Ben Affleck believes that AI will help more filmmakers create projects. (Getty Images)

"AI can write you excellent imitative verse that sounds Elizabethan, it cannot write you Shakespeare," Affleck went on. "The function of having two actors, or three or four actors in a room and the taste to discern and construct, that is something that currently entirely eludes AI's capability and I think will for a meaningful period of time."

He continued, "What AI is going to do is going to disintermediate the laborious, less creative and more costly aspects of filmmaking that will allow costs to be brought down, that will lower the barrier for entry, that will allow more voices to be heard, that will make it easier for the people that want to make ‘Good Will Huntings’ to go out and make it."

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck arrive at an event

Affleck also knows the behind-the-scenes part of making movies – he owns a production company with fellow actor Matt Damon. (Getty Images)

The A-list actor, who has gone on to build his own production company, Artists Equity, with longtime friend and fellow star Matt Damon, said AI is "a craftsman at best," a tool that can observe other people building certain things and then learn to imitate.

"They're just cross-pollinating things that exist," Affleck said, referring to AI's ability to pull from a library of preexisting examples to build something. "Nothing new is created."

When a moderator argued that that's only true for the moment, Affleck insisted that it will be true for a long time to come.

Ben Affleck soft smiles on the carpet wearing a black suit and blue shirt

Ben Affleck believes that artificial intelligence won't be able to recreate the entire process of making movies. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"Craftsman is knowing how to work, art is knowing when to stop," he said. "And I think knowing when to stop is going to be a very difficult thing for AI to learn because it's taste."

He did admit, "I wouldn't like to be in the visual effects business – they're in trouble, because what costs a lot of money is now going to cost a lot less. And it's going to hammer that space, and it already is… but it's not going to replace human beings making films."

Eventually, he said, the goal would be to use AI to help with the more technical parts of filmmaking so studios can create more content for viewers more quickly.

Ben Aflleck in a tan sweater speaks into a microphone while on a press tour

Affleck hopes that AI can eventually replace the profit the industry previously made from DVD sales. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Affleck suggested that AI use could create a new revenue stream in the industry that would "replace DVD," with companies negotiating rights to intellectual properties for consumers' benefit – using the example that eventually, someone might be able to pay $30 for the technology to create their own episode of "Succession."

A video of Affleck's comments was shared on X, formerly Twitter, and it quickly went viral, with many people weighing in on what he had to say.

"Didn’t expect Ben Affleck to have the most articulate and realistic explanation where video models and Hollywood is going," one person wrote.

Ben Affleck

Consumers may one day be able to pay for AI to create episodes of their favorite shows with designated plotlines, Affleck said. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

"I have not been surprised by anything in the last 10 years like I’m surprised by Ben Affleck being so intelligent and articulate," another comment read.

Another person wrote, "He absolutely nailed this. I love how he talked about it, and it applies across industries, too."

Others argued that he's wrong about future AI uses, writing, "He's right in the short term about VFX, color, sound design and other production costs coming down, but he's DEAD WRONG in the long term. Soon enough, AI will replace the need for all humans and will create hyper-compelling films and games at an absolutely superman level."

Ben Affleck in a black suit

Affleck's comments went viral on social media, with many people praising him for his insight. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

"I think he is underestimating the rate of AI improvement," another X user suggested.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Affleck for further comment.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

