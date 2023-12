Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Working Girl" is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

The film follows a secretary who pretends to be the boss after her boss suffers an injury and attempts to steal her business idea. It was a commercial success, making over $120 million globally at the box office.

Not only was the film popular with viewers, it was also popular with critics, going on to receive six Academy Award nominations for acting, directing and best picture.

Here is what the cast has been up to since.

Melanie Griffith

Melanie Griffith was nominated for an Academy Award for her work playing Tess McGill in "Working Girl." She went on to star in "Pacific Heights," "Shining Through," "Paradise" and "A Stranger Among Us."

Later, she starred in "Nobody's Fool," "Now and Then," "Mulholland Falls," "Born Yesterday," "Nobody's Fool," "Lolita," "Shadow of Doubt," "RKO 281," "Crazy in Alabama" and "Stuart Little 2." She then starred in "Twins," "Dark Tourist," "Buffalo Girls," "Two Much," "Automata," "The Pirates of Somalia," "The Disaster Artist" and "The High Note."

Griffith was married to Don Johnson for six months in 1976, and then again from 1989 to 1996, and they share daughter Dakota Johnson. Following her first divorce from Don, Griffith was to married Steven Bauer from 1981 to 1989. They share a son, Alexander. After her second divorce from Don, she married Antonia Banderas from 1996 to 2015. They share a daughter named Stella.

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford was already an Academy Award nominated actor who had starred in two major franchise films before starring as Jack Trainer in "Working Girl." He then starred in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," "Patriot Games" and "The Fugitive."

Later, he starred in "Sabrina," "Air Force One," "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," "42," "Paranoia," "Ender's Game," "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues," "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens" and "Blade Runner 2049." Most recently, he starred in "The Call of the Wild," "1923," "Shrinking" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

Ford was first married to Mary Marquardt from 1964 to 1979. They share two children, Benjamin and Willard. He was then married to Melissa Mathison from 1983 to 2004. They had two children, Malcolm and Georgia. In 2010, he married Calista Flockhart and later adopted her son, Liam.

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Katharine Parker in "Working Girl." Throughout her career, she was nominated for three Oscars, four Emmy Awards, three BAFTAs, with one win, three SAG Awards and seven Golden Globes, with two wins.

She also starred in "Ghostbusters," "Alien³," "Snow White: A Tale of Terror," "Copycat," "The Ice Storm," "Alien: Resurrection," "A Map of the World," "Holes," "Baby Mama," "WALL-E," "Prayers for Bobby" and "Avatar." She is also famous for "Political Animals," "Finding Dory," "A Monster Calls," "The Defenders," "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart."

Weaver married stage director Jim Simpson in 1984, and they have one child named Charlotte.

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin got his start on hit TV shows, "The Doctors" and "Knots Landing," before starring as Mick Dugan in "Working Girl." Throughout his career, he was nominated for one Academy Award, 20 Emmy Awards, with three wins, one BAFTA, 20 SAG Awards, with eight wins, and 11 Golden Globes, with three wins.

He then starred in "The Hunt for Red October," "Alice," "Prelude to a Kiss," "A Streetcar Named Desire," "The Juror," "Notting Hill," "Nuremberg," "Pearl Harbor," "The Cooler," "Along Came Polly," "The Aviator" and "30 Rock." Later, he starred in "My Sister's Keeper," "It's Complicated," "Blue Jasmine," "Still Alice," "The Boss Baby," "BlacKkKlansman," "Motherless Brooklyn" and "Saturday Night Live."

Baldwin was married to Kim Bassinger from 1993 to 2002, and they share a daughter, Ireland. He then married Hilaria Baldwin in 2012, and they have seven children; Leo, Carmen, Raphel, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria and Ilaria.

In 2021, Baldwin discharged a gun being used as a prop, resulting in the death of Halyna Hutchins. Criminal charges were filed against him in January 2023 but were dropped in April. However, in August 2023, new reports surfaced stating he could still face charges.

Joan Cusack

Joan Cusack was nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Cynthia. She then starred in "My Blue Heaven," "Addams Family Values," "Nine Months" and "In & Out."

She later starred in "Arlington Road," "Runaway Bride," "Toy Story 2," "High Fidelity," "School of Rock," "Where the Heart Is," "Raising Helen," "Ice Princess," "Chicken Little" and "My Sister's Keeper." Later, she starred in "Toy Story 3," "Peep and the Big Wide World," "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," "Shameless," "Instant Family," "A Series of Unfortunate Events," "Toy Story 4" and "Klaus."

Cusack married Richard Burke in 1996, and they have two sons: Dylan and Miles.

Philip Bosco

Philip Bosco had a long career in television before starring as Oren Trask in "Working Girl." He later starred in "The Luckiest Man in the World," "Blue Steel" and "The Civil War." He also appeared on Broadway in many plays, winning a Tony Award for "Lend Me a Tenor."

He is also known for "Straight Talk," "Milk Money," "Nobody's Fool," "It Takes Two," "The First Wives Club," "My Best Friends Wedding," "Wonder Boys" and "Shaft." He then appeared in "Kate & Leopold," "Hitch," "Freedomland," "The Savages" and "Damages."

Bosco married Nancy Ann Dunkle in 1957. They had seven children; Diane, Philip, Christopher, Jennifer, Lisa, Celia and John, and 15 grandchildren. Bosco died from complications with dementia in December 2018 at the age of 88.

Nora Dunn

Nora Dunn was known as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," before appearing as Ginny in "Working Girl." After a few small roles, she starred in "Sisters," "Bulworth" and episodes of "The Nanny."

Later, she appeared in "Drop Dead Gorgeous," "Histeria!," "Zoolander," "Max Keeble's Big Move," "Bruce Almighty," "Runaway Jury" and "Laws of Attraction." She then appeared in "Three Moons Over Milford," "Pineapple Express," "It's Complicated," "Entourage," "Tag" and "Home Economics."

Dunn was married to Ray Hutcherson from 1987 to 1995. She was also married to Sean McGarry from 1998 to 2000.

Oliver Platt

Oliver Platt only had a few credits to his name before appearing as David Lutz in "Working Girl." He then appeared in "Postcards from the Edge," "Indecent Proposal" and "The Three Musketeers." In his career, he has been nominated for five Emmy Awards.

He then appeared in "Dangerous Beauty," "Dr. Dolittle," "A Time to Kill," "Bicentennial Man," "Deadline," "Queens Supreme," "Loverboy," "The West Wing," "Huff," "The Brox Is Burning," "Frost/Nixon," "Love and Other Drugs" and "The C Word." He later appeared in "Fargo," "Bessie," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "The Bear."

Platt married Mary Camilla Bonsal Campbell in 1992. They have three children; Lily, George and Claire.

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey was not as well known before playing Bob Speck in "Working Girls." Throughout his career, he has won two Academy Awards, received 12 Emmy nominations, four BAFTA nominations, with one win, 11 SAG Award nominations, with four wins, and nine Golden Globe nominations, with one win.

He then starred in "Glengarry Glen Ross," "Tribeca," "The Usual Suspects," "Se7en," "A Time to Kill," "L.A. Confidential," "American Beauty," "Beyond the Sea," "Superman Returns" and "Recount." Later, he starred in "Casino Jack," "Horrible Bosses" and its sequel," "House of Cards" and "Baby Driver."

In 2017, Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct by actor Anthony Rapp, claiming Spacey was inappropriate with him when he was a teenager. Spacey denied the accusations, and was cleared of all charges in a 2022 case in New York and a 2023 case in London.