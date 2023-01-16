'Happy Days' star Henry Winkler talks reboot rumors and if he would return

Henry Winkler revealed he has "no idea" if fans will ever get a "Happy Days" reboot in which he could reprise his role as "The Fonz."

However, the 77-year-old actor did reveal some possible requirements if the popular show were to make a comeback.

"I wouldn't want to do it without Ron [Howard], without Don [Most], without Anson [Williams] and without Marion {Ross]," Winkler expressed to Fox News Digital at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

He also said he wouldn't want to do the show without Garry Marshall, who created and produced "Happy Days." Marshall died in 2016.

Winkler portrayed Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli for eleven seasons on the hit sitcom, spanning from 1974 to 1984.

When asked if a "Happy Days" reunion was a possibility, Winkler admitted, "That's a good question. I don't know. I have no idea."

Winkler has worked with some of Hollywood's greatest, including Jason Bateman in "Arrested Development," Michael Keaton in "Night Shift" and several films with Adam Sandler.

He revealed there are many more actors he'd like to work with, number one being Jeff Bridges.

"How magnificent is he in '[The] Old Man?' Oh my god!"

"Julia Garner from "Ozark," he added. "Oh my god. And it goes on and on, I get so excited to see everybody," he said of attending the awards show.

Winkler, who won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in HBO's "Barry," said he was just happy "to celebrate the enormous talent in that room," ahead of his win.

In terms of what he is working on in the future, Winkler shared "I have things in the fire, but if they are not real, I never talk about them. If they are not like, ‘Oh we're doing it.' But I'm very excited."