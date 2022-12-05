Jeff Bridges to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics' Choice Awards two years after cancer diagnosis

The Critics' Choice Association (CCA) announced on Monday that actor Jeff Bridges will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards in January.

Bridges currently stars in the drama series "Old Man" and has been honored by the association in the past.

The 73-year-old was first honored with a Critics' Choice Award in 1972 for his role in "The Last Picture Show," which was also his first Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. Bridges was also recognized by the association for his roles in "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot," "Starman" "The Contender" "True Grit" and "Hell or High Water."

In 2009, he won a Critics' Choice Award for his role in "Crazy Heart," a role that also earned him an Oscar for best actor.

JEFF BRIDGES ADMITS FAN LOVE 'SAVED' HIS LIFE WHILE BATTLING COVID, CANCER

Aside from Bridges’ successful acting career, he is currently the face of the Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry campaign that is fighting childhood hunger in America.

"We are thrilled to be honoring the one and only Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Critics Choice Awards," CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement on the association’s website.

Berlin’s statement continued: "From his debut with his dad on ‘Sea Hunt,’ to his iconic performance as ‘The Dude’ in 'The Big Lebowski,' to his Oscar-winning performance in ‘Crazy Heart,’ right through his amazing work in ‘The Old Man,’ his decades-spanning career is unmatched. We look forward to celebrating his incredible career before an audience of millions of fans."

The honor comes two years after the award-winning actor was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bridges announced that he'd been diagnosed in October 2020. Then late last year he announced that his cancer was in remission and shared that he'd contracted COVID-19 in January 2021.

"COVID made my cancer look like nothing," Bridges recently told The Independent. "I was pretty close to dying. The doctors kept telling me, ‘Jeff, you’ve got to fight. You’re not fighting.’ I was in surrender mode. I was ready to go. I was dancing with my mortality."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bridges’ health improved after his medical team gave him convalescent plasma, a type of therapy that uses blood from people who’ve recovered from an illness. As Bridges regained his strength each day, he started working with a physical therapist three times a week.

The 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.