Hannah Brown speaks out in ex-'Bachelorette' star's N-word controversy: 'I'll be better'

Hannah Brown is apologizing once again for recently using the N-word in a video shared on Instagram.

About two weeks ago, Brown, 25, used the N-word while rapping along to the song "Rockstar" by DaBaby, and quickly drew criticism from fans.

The former "Bachelorette" star offered an apology on her Instagram story at the time, writing: "I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."

CHRISSY TEIGEN PLEDGES $200,000 TO BAIL OUT PROTESTERS: 'I AM COMMITTED'

However, fans again criticized Brown at the time, saying that she failed to understand the severity of her language and that her apology was too insignificant.

The reality star has stayed relatively quiet on social media since then, but has now broken her silence to offer a more in-depth apology.

Brown shared a lengthy video apology, beginning by explaining that she'd held out on an apology for the right time, but eventually realized that "it's not about the right time, it's about the right thing.

JULIANNE HOUGH DISCUSSES 'CHANGE,' 'HEALING' DURING ONLINE CLASS AFTER BROOKS LAICH SPLIT

“I am thankful for you guys who will give me the chance, and for those of you who won’t just yet, I understand that, too," she said in the video. "You have to grow trust for people, especially when someone has hurt you... I’ll be better.”

The reality star said she "had to put in some work" and hired an educator to understand her mistake.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't want to be an ignorant white girl who uses the N-word," Brown explained. "I learned that I have to take responsibility and accountability for my actions... I have learned that there are things I cannot say."

She continued: "From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. It has been so eye-opening... There's a lot of people angry and rightfully so, but I don't want to be a part of that anymore."