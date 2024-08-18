Halle Berry seeking sole custody of son with ex Olivier Martinez after ‘turbulent and detrimental’ behavior

Halle Berry is seeking sole custody of her son with ex Olivier Martinez.

In new court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Berry is seeking the change, "In light of Respondent’s continued violations of Court Orders, unilateral decision making, and interference with the parties’ minor child’s best interests."

Berry admits in the filing that she "is not perfect," but is "always seeking to prioritize the best interests" of their son, 10-year-old Maceo.

According to the filing, Martinez’s "turbulent and detrimental behavior" toward interventions for educational and therapeutic needs for their son allegedly have impacted his relationship with Berry.

She claims Martinez has interfered with educational and psychiatric assessments for Maceo, including tutoring after he had fallen behind in school, using soccer as a leverage in negotiating custody terms, dismissing therapy for the 10-year-old and co-parenting therapy, and not sticking to custodial time agreements.

"[Martinez's] actions and lack of cooperation with respect to Maceo’s psychological and educational needs have been detrimental to Maceo’s health and welfare," the filing says. "Respondent’s refusal to allow early interventions have caused Maceo to fall further behind in school, caused Maceo’s acting out behaviors to worsen, and caused further damage to Maceo’s and Petitioner’s relationship."

It also alleges Martinez has been speaking about the custody battle in front of their son, something their original divorce settlement forbade.

"Maceo was not immune to [Martinez’s] behavior which worsened over the time that [he] refused therapeutic intervention for Maceo. Maceo acted out upon his return" from his father’s allegedly becoming "angry and combative" toward Berry, which worsened with longer periods in his father’s custody, Berry claimed.

"Prior to therapeutic intervention, Maceo was prone to repeat disputes that the parties had in private – and that Petitioner [Berry] did not discuss with Maceo – often taking Respondent’s side in these disputes or instructing Petitioner how he and Respondent would address the issue, completely disregarding Petitioner’s input or authority as a parent," the filing states.

Representatives for Berry and Martinez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The former couple finalized their divorce last year after an eight-year court battle, with the actress paying nearly $8,000 in monthly child support for their son, Maceo, per court documents obtained by Fox News Digital at the time. She was also set to pay Martinez 4.3% on any income she makes that exceeds $2 million, and was to be responsible for their son's private school tuition, 100% of his extracurricular activities and his health care.

Per the divorce judgment, Martinez is required to take "reasonable action" in finding employment and contributing for Maceo.

It also showed Berry and Martinez must refrain from talking badly about the other in front of Maceo.

Berry’s new filing reiterates that point, stating that "the parties be specifically enjoined and restrained from discussing their respective positions on child custody issues or the contents of these proceedings with Maceo."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.