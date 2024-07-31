Inside Halle Berry’s road to fame began with a pageant stage, evolved into Oscar-winning career

Image 1 of 12 next

Halle Berry is an Oscar-winning actress, born Aug. 14, 1966 in Cleveland, Ohio.

She received a nomination for her role in the 2001 thriller film titled "Monster's Ball" where she acted alongside Billy Bob Thorton and Heath Ledger and won for best actress at the annual award ceremony.

Long before she was an Oscar winning star, she found success on the pageant stage.

Berry competed in the Miss Teen All-American Pageant representing Ohio in 1985 and took home the crown. She later went on to compete in the Miss U.S.A. Pageant, where she was the first runner-up.

Berry's pageant wins helped launch a career in modeling, which later led to a start in acting. One of her earliest roles was in the TV series "Living Dolls," which ran in 1989. Berry appeared in numerous other TV shows, like "Amen" and "A Different World."

In 1991, Berry starred in movies, like "Jungle Fever," "Strictly Business" and "The Last Boy Scout."

She continued acting in both film and TV through the 1990s. Some of her work included "Girl 6," "The Rich Man’s Wife," "The Wedding" and "Bulworth."

Berry married former Atlanta Braves MLB athlete David Justice in 1993. The couple divorced in 1997. American singer and songwriter Eric Benét married Berry in 2001 in a secret ceremony. She adopted his daughter, India, whose mother passed away in a tragic car accident. The couple divorced in 2005.

In 2008, Berry became a mom when her and her ex, Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, announced the arrival of their daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry.

She went on to marry French actor Olivier Martinez in 2013. The couple welcomed their son, Maceo-Robert, later that year and divorced in 2016.

In 2000, she first appeared as Storm in "X-Men." She continued to play the role in several more of the franchise films.

Berry starred as "Catwoman" in the film of the same name in 2004, playing the title character who has been cast by different actresses over the years, including Anne Hathaway and Zoë Kravitz.

After "Catwoman," Berry was cast in films like "Perfect Stranger," "Things We Lost in the Fire," "Frankie & Alice," "Dark Tide," "Cloud Atlas" and "The Call."

In 2014, Berry returned to TV for "Extant" and was later in the movies "Kidnap," "Kings," "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" and "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum."

Since 2020, Berry has been in a relationship with songwriter Van Hunt.

The latest movies Berry has starred in were the 2020 films "Bruised" and "Moonfall" in 2022.