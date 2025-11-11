Hailey Bieber says motherhood made her spirituality 'deeper' as she flaunts figure in daring photos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hailey Bieber is opening up about how motherhood has deepened her spirituality.

The model appeared on one of GQ’s 2025 Men of the Year covers as "Tycoon of the Year." During her interview with the magazine, she said becoming a mother "is a very spiritual experience" and that her faith has grown since welcoming her son.

"I’m somebody who has always been a quite spiritual person. I think your depth of spirituality becomes deeper when you bring life into the world, for sure," she explained. "It is a very spiritual experience and, yeah, I don’t think that’s ever going to change for me."

"I mean, I would always love to evolve the depth of it. But I don’t think that’s something that will ever not be so important in my life and close to my life."

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN BOLDLY DEFENDS HERSELF AGAINST CRUEL ATTACKS ON HER APPEARANCE

The 28-year-old founder of the beauty brand Rhode welcomed her son Jack, with singer Justin Bieber in August 2024.

The couple have kept their life with Jack private. Hailey told GQ that she and Justin "are very protective of our son," and while they don’t know what the future will look like, she added, "I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things."

In the magazine, Hailey can be seen posing in a backless black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline, as she stands on the edge of a diving board in front of a swimming pool. In another shot, she can be seen holding a martini glass as she sits on the edge of a bed all tangled up in sheets.

Hailey posted photos from the photoshoot on Instagram, with many fans flooding the comments section with compliments.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"she’s just so NATURALLY BEAUTIFUL it’s INSANE," one fan wrote. Another added, "Hailey’s face card never ever declines 🔥."

"MOTHER IS SERVING OMG," a third fan wrote, while a fourth chimed in with, "And so, ladies and gentlemen, a businesswoman is born."

She and Justin tied the knot in September 2018 in a private ceremony at the courthouse in New York. A year later, they had a larger wedding with their friends and loved ones in South Carolina, in September 2019.

When it comes to motherhood, Hailey told GQ there is nothing anyone can say about becoming a mother "that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"But I feel much more prepared to do it again, as opposed to how not prepared I felt doing it for the first time," she said. "And I think for me personally, there’s so much unknown to it, but so much happens and so much changes and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP