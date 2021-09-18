Hailey Bieber addresses rumors about her relationship with Justin Bieber: 'It's so far from the truth'

Hailey Bieber addressed rumors that Justin Bieber treats her badly during an appearance on "4D with Demi Lovato."

Instead of being mistreated, Hailey claimed she feels "lucky" to be with Bieber.

"There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together," the model told host Demi Lovato.

"Like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her’ and I’m just like… it’s so far from the truth and it’s the complete and utter opposite," Hailey added.

Hailey, 24, and Justin, 27, reportedly tied the knot in September of 2018 at a courthouse.

However, Justin wouldn't publicly refer to Hailey as his wife until November of the same year. The couple would host an official wedding ceremony in September of 2019 in South Carolina.

"The truth is that we’ve literally never been so obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together," Hailey told Lovato.

The model previously addressed the same rumors after a video of Justin and Hailey in Las Vegas went viral. Hailey called the weekend "amazing" and claimed the "narrative" floating around social media at the time was "false."

"Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was," Hailey captioned of the couple kissing.

She added, "Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bulls–t peeps."