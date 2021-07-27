Expand / Collapse search
Hailey Baldwin
Published

Hailey Baldwin puts on leggy display in black dress with thigh-high slit: 'Last night'

Justin Bieber couldn't keep his hands off of his wife as the pair attended an art gallery auction for the 'Peaches' singer

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber stepped out in stunning black outfits to attend the pop star's art gallery auction Monday night.

Baldwin wore a black velvet Alessandra Rich gown that featured two lace slits down her thighs while Bieber wore a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello black-tie suit, according to Elle magazine.

Bieber seemingly couldn't keep his hands off of his wife as seen in photographs from the evening. 

The model also shared photos from the night out on her Instagram account. In one, the two are adoringly gazing at each other. The second photo features Baldwin eating pizza while in her velvet dress. A third picture shows the couple having some fun while posing together. 

"last night," she captioned the series of pictures along with several sparkle emojis.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Baldwin are seen on July 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Baldwin are seen on July 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images)

The couple has been spotted out and about recently. Last week, Bieber and Baldwin were photographed grabbing ice cream after a dinner date night. 

The 24-year-old model wore a white crop top paired with black pants and a plaid bucket hat while the "Yummy" singer, 27, wore a button-down with baggy jeans.

The ‘Peaches’ singer couldn't keep his hands off his wife, Hailey.

The ‘Peaches’ singer couldn't keep his hands off his wife, Hailey. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

Baldwin previously credited the couple's faith as the reason the two are together.

"They ask me all the time, 'What would you say is the biggest thing in your relationship? You guys are really happy,"' Baldwin told actress and comedian Yvonne Orji on her YouTube episode "A Conversation With" in June.

"And I'm like, 'It's our faith.' It's what we believe in. If we didn't have that, we wouldn't even be here. We wouldn't even be together," she added.

In September of 2018, Baldwin and Bieber reportedly got married at a courthouse. However, Bieber wouldn't publicly refer to Baldwin as his wife until November of the same year. The couple would host an official wedding ceremony in September of 2019 in South Carolina.

