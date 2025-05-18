Gwyneth Paltrow spills Meghan Markle 'friendship' details months after squashing rumored feud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite her hectic schedule, Gwyneth Paltrow still finds time to check in with her close pals.

Months after squashing a rumored feud between her and Meghan Markle, the Goop founder said the two have remained in touch.

"We have a text friendship so far," she told People magazine on Saturday, while attending the Mindvalley Manifesting Summit. "I've been traveling quite a bit."

GWYNETH PALTROW SHUTS DOWN MEGHAN MARKLE FEUD RUMORS WITH TONGUE-IN-CHEEK VIDEO

Rumors of a feud between the pair sparked after Paltrow said she didn’t know her Montecito neighbor "at all."

"I don’t know Meghan and Harry," Paltrow told Vanity Fair. "I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all. Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie."

Speaking about the rumors, Paltrow told People, "I don't like that, when people try to pit women against each other."

In fact, in March, Paltrow quickly shut down speculation of any bad blood between the two.

"I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever," the Goop founder said in a video on her Instagram story while answering fans for an "Ask me a question" segment.

A fan asked, "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?"

Paltrow then panned her phone to the left, revealing a shrugging Markle sitting at her kitchen table eating a piece of pie before starting to laugh. Markle also posted the video to her Instagram story.

When asked about her thoughts on appearing on the next season of Markle's Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," Paltrow said, "Sure! Why not? You never know. I don't bake that well, but I can always try."