Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Gwyneth Paltrow intends to 'literally disappear'; Taylor Swift 'protected and cherished' by Travis Kelce

Adam Sandler stops show to help fan; Britney Spears drops startling allegations

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
gwyneth paltrow plus taylor swift and travis kelce

Gwyneth Paltrow intends to literally disappear; Taylor Swift protected and cherished by Travis Kelce (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

SWEET ESCAPE - Gwyneth Paltrow intends to 'literally disappear from public life,' claiming she is not motivated by money.  Continue reading here…

‘LOVE CONNECTION’ - What Travis Kelce’s body language reveals about Taylor Swift romance. Continue reading here…

‘ROYAL REBEL’ - Meghan Markle hit series could be coming back to TV. - Continue reading here…

Adam Sandler

Comedian Adam Sandler stops show to help fan suffering medical emergency.  (Getty Images)

‘JUST GO WITH IT’ - Comedian Adam Sandler stops show to help fan suffering medical emergency.  Continue reading here…

FIELD OF DREAMS - Kevin Costner takes center stage at a cowboy bar. Continue reading here…

Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ confessions about drugs, cheating and why she shaved her head.  (Getty Images)

SPEARS' SECRETS - Britney Spears’ confessions about drugs, cheating and why she shaved her head. Continue reading here…

Dolph Lundgren

'Rocky' star has high hopes for AI’s use in cancer research.  (Getty Images)

'EXTREMELY USEFUL' - 'Rocky' star has high hopes for AI’s use in cancer research. Continue reading here…

OVER THE RAINBOW - ‘Wizard of Oz’ star’s crippling insecurities revealed in new book. Continue reading here…

JUSSIE’S JOURNEY - Actor enters rehab amid an appeal for a hoax hate crime. Continue reading here…

DOCTOR’S ORDERS - Singer Pink cancels more concerts due to respiratory infection. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending