Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler pauses comedy show to help fan suffering medical emergency

'Mr. Deeds' star is currently on his 'I Missed You' tour

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
An unexpected event unfolded at Adam Sandler’s comedy show. 

During his performance, Sandler, 57, stopped his set to help a fan in the audience who needed medical assistance. 

"Let's take a few seconds, we'll just let these guys concentrate, alright? Love y'all," the "Mr. Deeds" actor said in a video captured by a fan. 

Adam Sandler

Comedian Adam Sandler stopped his performance to help a fan in the audience who needed medical assistance during his show at the SAP Center in San Jose. (Getty Images)

Before Sandler took a seat, the lights shined bright in the SAP Center in San Jose, and he guided the medical staff to where the audience member was located. 

"We're all wishing you well there, youngster, feel better back there. Sorry about that," he added. "I hope everybody's good, everybody's alright. We'll get going, we'll start the show back up, alright?"

Adam Sandler Jackie Sandler

Adam Sandler with wife Jackie Sandler. (Getty Images)

He then asked the audience to give a round of applause to the fan who needed assistance. 

"Alright, back to the f---in' dumbness," Sandler joked.

Adam Sandler

'Mr. Deeds' star is currently on his 'I Missed You' tour (Getty Images)

Sandler has been on the road for his "I Missed You" tour, which kicked off last week in Vancouver and is scheduled to wrap in Denver in December. 

The "Happy Gilmore" star joins a list of celebrities who have stopped their performances to help a fan who experienced a medical issue at an event.

Earlier this month, country singer Thomas Rhett was alerted to a situation in the crowd at his show.

Thomas Rhett asks audience to pray for fan taken out of Nashville concert by medical staff. Video

A fan suffered a medical emergency, prompting immediate concern from Rhett and his team.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, the country star had just finished singing when he recognized there was something wrong.

"Hey, there's somebody down here, who's like, really hurt," he announced into his microphone. Rhett, 33, then asked if there were any medical personnel in the audience. 

Rhett stopped his concert for several minutes as medics attended to the person in distress and carried him out of the venue.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

