Adam Sandler pauses comedy show to help fan suffering medical emergency

An unexpected event unfolded at Adam Sandler’s comedy show.

During his performance, Sandler, 57, stopped his set to help a fan in the audience who needed medical assistance.

"Let's take a few seconds, we'll just let these guys concentrate, alright? Love y'all," the "Mr. Deeds" actor said in a video captured by a fan.

Before Sandler took a seat, the lights shined bright in the SAP Center in San Jose, and he guided the medical staff to where the audience member was located.

"We're all wishing you well there, youngster, feel better back there. Sorry about that," he added. "I hope everybody's good, everybody's alright. We'll get going, we'll start the show back up, alright?"

He then asked the audience to give a round of applause to the fan who needed assistance.

"Alright, back to the f---in' dumbness," Sandler joked.

Sandler has been on the road for his "I Missed You" tour, which kicked off last week in Vancouver and is scheduled to wrap in Denver in December.

The "Happy Gilmore" star joins a list of celebrities who have stopped their performances to help a fan who experienced a medical issue at an event.

Earlier this month, country singer Thomas Rhett was alerted to a situation in the crowd at his show.

A fan suffered a medical emergency, prompting immediate concern from Rhett and his team.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, the country star had just finished singing when he recognized there was something wrong.

"Hey, there's somebody down here, who's like, really hurt," he announced into his microphone. Rhett, 33, then asked if there were any medical personnel in the audience.

Rhett stopped his concert for several minutes as medics attended to the person in distress and carried him out of the venue.