Pink cancels concerts due to respiratory infection: 'I am deeply sorry'

Pink canceled more tour dates Thursday after being diagnosed with a respiratory infection.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer apologized to her fans for having to postpone Vancouver shows in a lengthy post shared on Instagram.

"I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday," Pink wrote online.

"Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows.

"I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone. In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love."

Three days ago, the "Don't Let Me Get Me" singer postponed two shows in Washington due to "family medical issues." It's unclear if the canceled shows were related to her respiratory infection.

"I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed," she wrote online.

"Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule. Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all."

Pink kicked off the Summer Carnival tour June 7 in England in support of her ninth studio album, "Trustfall."

The world tour has three legs with a total of 65 shows and ends in March 2024 in Australia.

She's previously postponed one stop in Arlington, Texas, due to a sinus infection.

In the midst of Summer Carnival, she launched the "Trustfall" Tour with stops focused in North American venues.