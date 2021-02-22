Gwen Stefani ditches signature blonde tresses, stuns with new dark bob hairstyle for photoshoot

Gwen Stefani looks nearly unrecognizable in her latest photoshoot for Wonderland.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former No Doubt vocalist, 51, caught fans by surprise when she debuted a new dark bob hairstyle for all of her 11 million followers to see.

"feeling like this emoji," Stefani wrote along with a dark-haired woman tipping hand emoji, adding, "with a better outfit gx."

The picture sees Stefani rocking a ruffled lilac dress — looking over her shoulder as someone fixes up the gown. As Stefani peers over her shoulder, the singer reveals the dark-haired bob, which received a wealth of praise from fans and celebrities alike.

GWEN STEFANI SAYS SHE'S TURNED TO FAITH 'RIGHT AWAY' DURING TOUGH TIMES: 'IT'S A JOURNEY'

Make-up artist and YouTuber Kandee Johnson wrote, "Dark haired Gwen is stunnnnnning too!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

"Wow. Lavender princess vibes ❤️," interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard said.

"YOU'RE SO GOREGOUS OMG," one impassioned fan commented.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer’s Instagram post proved to be a big hit, receiving over 100,000 likes in the process. She also shared the photo on Twitter and tagged photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

Though she's known for her blonde hair, last June Stefani reminded fans that she hasn't always looked that way. In a throwback picture in honor of her brother Eric's birthday, a back-in-the-day Stefani could be seen sporting light brown hair, which extended just past her shoulders.

The mom-of-three is set to tie to knot with fiancé Blake Shelton, as the couple announced their engagement in October. In a recent interview on "The Ride with Kimo and Heather," Shelton, 44, opened up about being a stepfather to Stefani’s three kids and revealed that he takes his stepfather duties "very" seriously.

"I take it very serious, but I also have a blast with it," Shelton told the interviewers. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing. I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

"I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes," the singer added. "I love my stepfather and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."