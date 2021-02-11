Blake Shelton talks Gwen Stefani’s kids and his stepfather duties: ‘I take it very serious’

Blake Shelton is taking his stepfather duties very seriously.

Appearing on "The Ride with Kimo and Heather," the country music star, 44, opened up about his relationship with Gwen Stefani and how becoming a stepfather to her three children has impacted his life.

"I take it very serious, but I also have a blast with it," Shelton told the interviewers. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing. I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

"I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes," the singer added. "I love my stepfather and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."

The No Doubt frontwoman, 51, shares three kids with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. Stefani split from the Bush vocalist in 2016 after 14 years of marriage.

Stefani and Shelton, on the other hand, have been dating since 2015 after appearing on "The Voice" together as coaches the previous year. The couple announced their engagement in October 2016 and reportedly hope to get hitched this year, but not without Stefani's three sons at their side.

A source close to Stefani and Shelton previously told People magazine that the boys "will have a large part" in the upcoming nuptials.

"Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married," the insider added. "They can't wait to stand by their sides."