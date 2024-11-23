Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jay Leno ‘feeling good’ despite suffering bruised face from fall

Comedian Jay Leno sustained significant bruises after he tumbled down a 60-foot hil

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Comedian Jay Leno appears to be in good spirits after suffering from a nasty fall. 

On Friday, Leno, 74, shared a health update as he hosted a Las Vegas charity event.

"I’m feeling good," Leno said at the inaugural amfAR benefit event, according to People. "I've got a broken wrist, but I’m all right."

Jay Leno at Las Vegas event

Jay Leno attends amfAR Las Vegas Presented by Paramount at Wynn Las Vegas on November 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ( Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

His badly bruised face was reportedly covered in makeup at the charity event which honored Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone.

On Thursday, Nov. 21. Leno was spotted grabbing lunch in Los Angeles with half of his face bruised and visible injuries. 

The former "Tonight Show" host managed to smile slightly despite his facial trauma. He wore a dark jacket over a gray T-shirt with a car on it. Some bruises were shown on the other side of his face, just below his eye.

Jay Leno bruised face

Comedian Jay Leno is seen recovering from his recent injuries as he's spotted in Los Angeles. (Splash by Shutterstock)

Leno’s public appearance came after he was severely injured before his stand-up comedy show in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Greensburg is approximately 45 minutes from Pittsburgh.

The former late-night talk show host reportedly stayed at the Hampton Inn and stepped out for dinner at the Dino’s Sports Lounge, according to CBS.

Although the dining establishment was 200 yards from the Hampton Inn, the fastest way to get to the destination was to walk down a steep, grassy hill. 

Jay Leno with Walmart F-150

Leno's hotel fall comes after a string of traumatic incidents left the comedian injured.  (Jeff Kowalsky via Getty Images)

Leno explained it was difficult to navigate the slope, and he lost his footing. He tumbled down a 60-foot hill into the parking lot. 

After Leno took the traumatic fall, he broke his wrist, sustained significant bruises on his face and body, and lost a fingernail after he fell down the steep hill. He wore an eye patch to cover his injuries during his comedy show.

Despite being severely hurt, Leno continued to perform a stand-up comedy show for more than 1,500 people. 

Jay Leno on political jokes

In January 2023, Leno was "knocked off" his motorcycle. The "Cars" star broke two ribs, two kneecaps and a collarbone. (Fox Nation)

The comedian waited until he traveled home to Los Angeles to have his injuries checked at a hospital. Leno brushed off his choice not to break his show schedule as no big deal.

Reps for Leno did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Leno's hotel fall comes after a string of traumatic incidents left the comedian injured.

He’s kept a positive outlook over the past couple of years as he’s faced several personal struggles – including a motorcycle accident and suffering from third-degree burns in a gasoline fire.

Jay Leno treated for burns in hyperbaric chamber

After comedian and classic car collector Jay Leno suffered from "serious burns" in a gasoline fire while working on one of his vehicles, he underwent treatment.  (Getty Images/Inside Edition)

"I got burned in a fire. I got a face full of gas. A spark jumped. [It’s] not like, ‘How did this happen?’ I mean, people get burned every day," he told Fox News Digital in October, joking that people reacted more strongly because he’s a celebrity. 

Leno noted he "was out in eight and a half days" from the hospital and "I missed two days' of work. So, it wasn't bad. It was… better than the broken leg, believe me."

In January 2023, Leno was "knocked off" his motorcycle. The "Cars" star broke two ribs, two kneecaps and a collarbone.

"I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," Leno told the Las Vegas Review Journal.

"I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."

In 2022, Leno underwent multiple surgeries after suffering third-degree burns in a gasoline fire. He suffered significant burns to his face and hands, as well as his chest, while working underneath a car in his Burbank-area garage.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

