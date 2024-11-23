Jay Leno ‘feeling good’ despite suffering bruised face from fall

Comedian Jay Leno appears to be in good spirits after suffering from a nasty fall.

On Friday, Leno, 74, shared a health update as he hosted a Las Vegas charity event.

"I’m feeling good," Leno said at the inaugural amfAR benefit event, according to People. "I've got a broken wrist, but I’m all right."

His badly bruised face was reportedly covered in makeup at the charity event which honored Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone.

On Thursday, Nov. 21. Leno was spotted grabbing lunch in Los Angeles with half of his face bruised and visible injuries.

The former "Tonight Show" host managed to smile slightly despite his facial trauma. He wore a dark jacket over a gray T-shirt with a car on it. Some bruises were shown on the other side of his face, just below his eye.

Leno’s public appearance came after he was severely injured before his stand-up comedy show in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Greensburg is approximately 45 minutes from Pittsburgh.

The former late-night talk show host reportedly stayed at the Hampton Inn and stepped out for dinner at the Dino’s Sports Lounge, according to CBS.

Although the dining establishment was 200 yards from the Hampton Inn, the fastest way to get to the destination was to walk down a steep, grassy hill.

Leno explained it was difficult to navigate the slope, and he lost his footing. He tumbled down a 60-foot hill into the parking lot.

After Leno took the traumatic fall, he broke his wrist, sustained significant bruises on his face and body, and lost a fingernail after he fell down the steep hill. He wore an eye patch to cover his injuries during his comedy show.

Despite being severely hurt, Leno continued to perform a stand-up comedy show for more than 1,500 people.

The comedian waited until he traveled home to Los Angeles to have his injuries checked at a hospital. Leno brushed off his choice not to break his show schedule as no big deal.

Reps for Leno did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Leno's hotel fall comes after a string of traumatic incidents left the comedian injured.

He’s kept a positive outlook over the past couple of years as he’s faced several personal struggles – including a motorcycle accident and suffering from third-degree burns in a gasoline fire.

"I got burned in a fire. I got a face full of gas. A spark jumped. [It’s] not like, ‘How did this happen?’ I mean, people get burned every day," he told Fox News Digital in October, joking that people reacted more strongly because he’s a celebrity.

Leno noted he "was out in eight and a half days" from the hospital and "I missed two days' of work. So, it wasn't bad. It was… better than the broken leg, believe me."

In January 2023, Leno was "knocked off" his motorcycle. The "Cars" star broke two ribs, two kneecaps and a collarbone.

"I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," Leno told the Las Vegas Review Journal.

"I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."

In 2022, Leno underwent multiple surgeries after suffering third-degree burns in a gasoline fire. He suffered significant burns to his face and hands, as well as his chest, while working underneath a car in his Burbank-area garage.