'Emily in Paris' star Kate Walsh makes a splash in orange bikini with beau Andrew Nixon at Australia beach

Kate Walsh may not be in Paris, but she’s having plenty of fun in the sun down under.

On Wednesday, the "Emily in Paris" star and her boyfriend, Andrew Nixon, packed on the PDA while they spent the day at the beach in Perth, Australia.

For the occasion, the actress rocked a festive orange and pink string bikini that she paired with slicked back tresses and a straw hat.

Walsh's beau wore baby blue swim trunks for the outing. The pair were spotted sharing a few kisses and holding hands as they walked alongside the aquamarine-hued sea.

Season 2 of the hit Netflix series debuted on Dec. 22. "Emily in Paris" focuses on a young American woman from the Midwest (Lily Collins) who is hired by a marketing firm in the City of Lights to provide her team with an American perspective on life.

Back in May, the 54-year-old spoke out about the criticism "Emily in Paris" received for its depiction of French people, as well as Emily Cooper’s (Collins) lavish lifestyle.

"… It was fun," she told Us Weekly. "It wasn’t to be drama or French realism."

Walsh added that it’s supposed to be "an American in Paris" and with that comes "the absurdity and, like, the kitsch," that many fans connected with. She also noted that it’s meant to be a "fantasy" thanks to the stylish expertise of Patricia Field from "Sex and the City" fame.

"I thought that it was the perfect tone," Walsh explained. "And, you know, I got it and that’s alright. It’s alright that, you know, the French were irritated maybe."

Walsh also praised Field, 79, and Collins, 32, for creating such a "delightful" time on set. She also highlighted the show’s creator, Darren Star, for being "such a genius."

"It was fun and light and beautiful and celebrating," Walsh explained. "I knew it was going to be a big hit. I’m just thrilled that it was so wildly successful."

At the time, Walsh noted she was keeping busy in Australia after partnering with the Sheba Brand to raise awareness on Hope Reef, a coral reef restoration program.

"Emily in Paris" is currently available for streaming.