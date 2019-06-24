Granger Smith's wife Amber gives family update after losing son, River: 'Every single thing reminds me of him'

Country singer Granger Smith’s wife, Amber Smith, shared a touching note about the grief they're feeling after their three-year-old son, River, died in a tragic accident last month.

The couple shared the news with fans that their son had died in an accidental drowning at their home in Texas. They thanked first responders for their swift action but noted that doctors were unable to revive him. A rep for Smith confirmed the drowning to Fox News at the time.

Amber, 37, shared a photo on Instagram with her two other children, London, 7, and Lincoln, 5, visiting the Field Museum in Chicago where they posed with a large T-Rex fossil.

“We just happened to be in the same city as the ‘biiiigggggggest T-Rex’ ever found. We had to make a trip to see it in honor of River. This dinosaur was discovered in FAITH, South Dakota by a woman named Sue. And he died by a River,” she wrote. “Open your eyes and you will see signs all around you. We think just maybe, Riv is having the best time of his life in Heaven.”

In a YouTube video posted by the couple last week, Granger shed some light on what happened on that tragic day and announced that he's going on a tour with his whole family to help get their lives back to a somewhat normal place.

“Getting back on the road and back into daily life without River has not been easy in the slightest. Every single thing reminds me of him, and all I can think about is how he would love exploring and seeing all that we are seeing. I see his name everywhere, I see little red-headed toddlers everywhere,” Amber continued in her post. “I miss his silly personality and his bright light. I see his face in our other kiddos. I have this pit in my stomach constantly, because I’m trying to make life as normal as possible for our other 2 incredible kiddos, London and Lincoln, while hurting so bad inside.”

Amber concluded her caption on a message of perseverance, saying that their faith will help the family get through this turbulent time.

“I look around at everyone else and wonder if anyone is going through something like we are. Dumb little things don’t matter anymore. My family does. My faith does,” she wrote. “We’ve got this, because God’s got us ✝️. Thank you all for your continued support, prayers and love. It really does help us so much.”



