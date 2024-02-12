Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVIII

Brittany Mahomes convinces Post Malone to trade Cowboys jacket for Chiefs swag at Super Bowl celebration

Brittany Mahomes and the Chiefs were celebrating a Super Bowl LVIII victory

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Brittany Mahomes convinces Post Malone to wear Chiefs jacket Video

Brittany Mahomes convinces Post Malone to wear Chiefs jacket

Brittany Mahomes was in XS Nightclub in Las Vegas and convinced Post Malone to switch up his Dallas Cowboys gear.

Post Malone got to feel like a champion on Sunday night, even if he needed a little convincing.

Malone was at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas. He was seen wearing the same Dallas Cowboys jacket he was seen in during the game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers earlier in the day.

Brittany Mahomes celebrates

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with wife Brittany Mahomes after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A video from @LetItFlyAndrew on X showed Brittany Mahomes convincing Malone to briefly swap his Cowboys jacket for a Chiefs one in the middle of his performance. Mahomes received a lot of love from the crowd as she was able to make the "Sunflower" singer switch up his gear.

The two hugged and the party continued.

Malone performed "America the Beautiful" after Andra Day sang "Lift Every Voice And Sing," otherwise known as the Black national anthem. Reba McEntire sang, "The Star-Spangled Banner" after Malone.

Post Malone performs

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Post Malone performs before Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.  (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The "White Iverson" rapper told Fox News Digital right before his performance he was a bit nervous.

When asked how he's feeling, he said, "S---ing my pants, to be frank!" with a laugh.

As for preparation, he said he "woke up, hugged my baby, and said hopefully your dad doesn’t mess it up on the grandest stage of them all."

Post Malone in Vegas

Brittany Mahomes convinced Post Malone to switch up his gear. (Credit: @LetItFlyAndrew / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)

Malone said he was rooting for the Chiefs and ended up partying wit the team after the game.

