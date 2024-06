Luke Combs learned quickly that with success comes sacrifices.

During an appearance on "The Zane Lowe Show," the country music singer explained how he managed to miss his son's birth and detailed why it was "one of the worst days" of his life.

"I'll never forget the craziest day, probably, in my life … close to it," the "Fast Car" crooner said. "One of the best and one of the worst days in my life at the same time was, interestingly enough, and it's so hard to wrap my mind around it."

LUKE COMBS NEARLY LOST HIS HIT SONG ‘WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE’ TO ERIC CHURCH

In August 2023, Combs - who was touring in Australia at the time - woke up to a text from his wife, Nicole, that read, "'I'm so sorry, I really tried to not have the baby while you're gone.'"

"And God, dude, it sucked," he said.

Though he was not physically there, Combs said he was able to watch the birth of his second son, Beau Lee, virtually.

"I got to see him be born, which was awesome. He wasn't born yet, but my wife went, she texted me on the way to the hospital, and he was two and a half weeks early, and I was supposed to be home and I wasn't," a visibly emotional Combs said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"And that was real hard to do, and I haven't really told anybody that," added Combs, who is currently promoting his new album "Fathers & Sons." "But I didn't cover that too much in this album because it's really hard for me to deal with."

Despite the difficulty of being so far away, Combs said he was "lucky" both him and his wife were surrounded by close friends and family.

"God, it was a hard day, but I was so lucky that a lot of my closest friends now work for me. And so I had a really great support system," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Luckily, my mother-in-law came up for the month while I was gone, because, obviously, we have a 1-year-old and my wife is essentially nine months pregnant at the time, so thank goodness she was there," he said. "My sister-in-law lives in Nashville as well. So my wife had a really great support system with her for that experience, which I'm very thankful for. That made it a lot easier. I had people with me, everything went great. No hiccups in the process or anything."

Combs and Nicole also share 2-year-old son Tex.