Gisele Bündchen says she hasn't 'drank alcohol for over two years': 'It's amazing'

Gisele Bündchen opened up about the major lifestyle changes that she has made since her early modeling days.

The 43-year-old supermodel explained that she gave up drinking alcohol and smoking to embrace a healthy regimen and an "intense" approach to wellness while speaking on a panel to celebrate her collaboration with the herbal supplement brand Gaia Herbs.

"I meditate everyday, I exercise every day," Bündchen said, per People Magazine. "I’m just so grateful I have this body, I truly am. Now I’ve learned — because I wasn’t so good in my 20s or my teens — I realized my body is my temple and I really want to enjoy it. So for me, moving my body is huge."

She continued, "This is why I wake up at 5 a.m. This is why I’ve meditated for over 20 years. And when I don’t, I feel a huge difference," she said, noting, "I haven’t drank alcohol in over two years and it’s amazing how much more clear [I feel]."

The Brazil native has been candid in the past about the unhealthy habits that she used to have as a young model. In her 2018 memoir "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life," she detailed how she smoked cigarettes and drank a bottle of wine and three Frappacinos every day to cope with anxiety in her 20s.

While speaking on the panel, Bündchen once again addressed her earlier struggles with mental health which she said were exacerbated by her unhealthy habits.

"In my early 20s I had severe panic attacks and depression," the former Victoria's Secret Angel remembered. "When you’re a teenager or in your 20s you think nothing’s going to hurt you, you can do anything, you’re a superhero. Well, not so much. Your body lets you know."

Bündchen shared that she consulted with various specialists to improve her health but eventually turned to advice that she learned from her grandmother about natural remedies. Due to this knowledge, Bündchen explained that she was able to forgo prescription medications for anxiety and depression and instead use "plants as my pharmacy."

"My life changed completely. It was like a rebirth," Bündchen recalled. "It was a process though. We’re habitual beings. We want to do the same things because it just feels comfortable."

She continued, "So I had to replace all those habits that were killing me for habits that were giving me a new life. Instead of waking up with two cigarettes and a mocha frappuccino with whipped cream, I would wake up and go for a jog and come back and do an hour of breath work and yoga. Everything changed."

Bündchen explained that she had traded unhealthy addictions for healthy ones and described her positive lifestyle changes as "tools."

"I get to have all these incredible tools that I can use to support me feeling like my best self. And that’s how I see it," the model said. "You get addicted to it, in a good way."