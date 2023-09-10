Expand / Collapse search
NY Fashion Week

Gisele Bündchen embraces pantsless trend at NYFW

Sheer and see-through dresses are out, and supermodel Gisele Bündchen says jackets as ensembles are in

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Gisele Bündchen opted against the naked dress designs making the rounds of late, and embraced a new fashion trend.

The 43-year-old supermodel opted to go pants-free for an evening out on the town during New York Fashion Week.

Bündchen wrapped up in an over-sized denim coat with a thick belt and buttons wrapped around her legs into a makeshift-dress.

GISELE BUNDCHEN SPILLS DIET SECRETS AND ‘SELF-CARE RITUALS’ NEARLY A YEAR AFTER TOM BRADY DIVORCE'

Gisele Bundchen wears denim coat as a dress at NYFW event

Gisele turned heads at a NYFW party on Saturday as she sported a simple denim jacket as a dress. (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

She added inches to her endlessly long legs with a pair of black leather clog platforms.

The Brazilian beauty will soon mark the one-year anniversary of her divorce from Tom Brady.

Gisele Bundchen smiles in sheer white Chanel gown at Met Gala in New York

Gisele was giddy on the red carpet at the Met Gala just seven months after divorcing Tom Brady. (Getty Images)

Bündchen and Brady, who were married for 13 years, share son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10. The quarterback also shares son Jack, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 52.

