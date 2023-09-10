Gisele Bündchen embraces pantsless trend at NYFW

Gisele Bündchen opted against the naked dress designs making the rounds of late, and embraced a new fashion trend.

The 43-year-old supermodel opted to go pants-free for an evening out on the town during New York Fashion Week.

Bündchen wrapped up in an over-sized denim coat with a thick belt and buttons wrapped around her legs into a makeshift-dress.

She added inches to her endlessly long legs with a pair of black leather clog platforms.

The Brazilian beauty will soon mark the one-year anniversary of her divorce from Tom Brady.

Bündchen and Brady, who were married for 13 years, share son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10. The quarterback also shares son Jack, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 52.