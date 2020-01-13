Gigi Hadid called as potential juror in Harvey Weinstein rape trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was called as a potential juror in the Harvey Weinstein trial.

The 24-year-old appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday along with over 100 other New Yorkers. She raised her hand when Judge James Burke asked if anyone knew a member of either side's legal team, Fox News can confirm.

Hadid, who was sitting in the jury box said: “I have met the defendant." When asked if she could remain fair and impartial she replied, "yes."

She also raised her hand when Judge Burke read a list of witnesses and asked the jurors if they knew anyone.

“I have met Salma Hayek and possibly Ryan Beatty,” revealed Hadid.

She took a questionnaire home and was told to come back Thursday. Then, she was later seen leaving the courthouse where she did not comment to reporters. So far, over 100 jurors have been asked to fill out the questionnaire, which provides details about their backgrounds and ability to maintain impartiality.

Weinstein was charged with five counts of rape and sexual assault and could face life in prison if convicted. In Los Angeles, he was charged with four counts of sexual assault based on an incident that occurred in February 2013.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Jury selection is currently in its fifth day and Judge Burke has said he hopes to have a jury selected by next week as opening statements are tentatively set for Jan. 22.

