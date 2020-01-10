Ronan Farrow says 'close to 50' potential Weinstein jurors were sent home for reading his 'Catch and Kill' book

Ronan Farrow's book, which sheds light on the Harvey Weinstein scandal, was apparently so popular that dozens of potential jurors in the disgraced film mogul's trial were dismissed for having already read about his alleged crimes.

Weinstein was indicted on new sex crime charges in Los Angeles earlier this week, just as his trial on separate rape and sexual assault charges in New York was poised to get underway, prosecutors announced.

The Hollywood producer has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a news release.

MIAMI HERALD REPORTER SAYS 'DISGRACEFUL' ABC NEWS VIRTUALLY COPIED PAPER'S JEFFREY EPSTEIN DOCUMENTARY

However, as a new jury was being formulated, Farrow was told that his own reporting has played a role in the process.

"Source involved in Weinstein trial tells me close to 50 potential jurors have been sent home because they said they’d read Catch and Kill," Farrow tweeted about his best-selling book on Thursday.

Farrow added, "Ideally you don’t want jurors to have been exposed to a lot of prior reporting, however fair. Reminder of how fraught jury selection is in high profile cases."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Catch and Kill" revealed the uphill battle Farrow faced breaking his Weinstein story at NBC News, where he alleged editors spiked his story as an attempt to shield its then-star anchor Matt Lauer, another high-profile figure swept up in the #MeToo movement.

Farrow ended up publishing his Weinstein reporting in The New Yorker.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.