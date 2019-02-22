Giada De Laurentiis, 48, flaunts beach bod in daring swimsuit

Giada De Laurentiis sure knows how to heat things up.

E! News reported Friday the celebrity chef and her daughter Jade Marie soaked up the sun on the beaches of Miami, Fla. for some mother-daughter quality time.

The 48-year-old, who proudly flaunted her physique in a plunging cobalt blue swimsuit that left little to the imagination, was photographed by paparazzi frolicking in the crystal clear waves alongside her 10-year-old. De Laurentiis paired her cherry red nails with a glossy pink pout.

“Beach day w/ my girl,” the Food Network star captioned in a photo posted on Instagram.

E! noted De Laurentiis is in town for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival. She will also be hosting an event centered on the Italian cuisine she is famous for. According to the celebrity gossip site, the attendees will be able to taste a specially curated menu of De Laurentiis’ favorite dishes paired with wine.

Back in 2013, De Laurentiis told Fox News that she refuses to give up on her love of pasta to stay fit.

“Eating out and traveling is always difficult for me,” she explained at the time. “But I think the secret, for me anyway, is portion sizes. You can’t eat a lot of everything. The idea is to eat an appetizer portion. At restaurants, I’ll oftentimes order two appetizer dishes, but if I can’t find anything I like in the appetizer menu, I’ll order a main course, ask them to pack half of it, and then take that half to go.”

“So I’m really only eating half of the main course,” she continued. “When I’m home, I can eat the way I want to because I’m cooking my own foods and know which ingredients are going into them. Also, snacks are important. In my bag, I always have almonds. Sometimes, I’ll even make popcorn and season it the way I want. The idea is to carry a snack that’s filling and portable. Fruit is great, but it can also get bruised easily in your bag or go bad. Nuts and popcorn are much easier to carry around.”

De Laurentiis also gave advice on how to make hearty Italian dishes healthier without compromising on taste.

“There are certain dishes that can be made healthier and then there are those you just can’t,” she said. “Let’s take chicken fingers. With baking, you’ll still get that same texture (as frying) with high heat, about 400-425 degrees. I also do mac and cheese with brown pasta instead of white and go light on the cheese.

“Using a lot of fresh herbs in your food also adds a lot of flavor without extra fat. I love lemon zest because it brightens up your dishes and adds enough flavor that you don’t need salt. I also try not to fry by instead grilling or baking in the oven. I make my eggplant parm by grilling it in a grill pan instead of frying. It takes away a bunch of calories without compromising the flavor.”