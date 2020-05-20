Germany’s Prince Otto of Hesse dead at 55 from motorcycle accident: reports

A German prince has died following a motorcycle accident, according to multiple reports released on Wednesday.

Prince Otto of Hesse crashed his Ducati Multistrada 1260 into the center guardrail on a highway in the state of Bavaria on Sunday, German newspaper Bild reported. The 55-year-old royal died of injuries he sustained from the accident. The exact cause of the accident is still unclear.

According to the outlet, the entrepreneur who previously owned several McDonald’s restaurants, is survived by his four children. Otto and his wife, Clara Blickhauser, called it quits in 2017.

“He was extremely hardworking, in some cases, he even fried the burgers himself,” a pal told the outlet. “He was a real biker… [and] wanted to see his girlfriend in Ticino.”

People magazine shared Otto was a motorcycle enthusiast and proudly displayed his passion on social media with a photo of a Ducati bike as his cover photo on Facebook, along with multiple images of him smiling on a motorcycle.

According to the outlet, Otto was the second son of William of Hesse-Philippsthal-Barchfeld, the current head of the Hesse-Philippsthal family. He was also a descendent of King Frederick William III of Prussia and King William I of the Netherlands.

His grandmother was Princess Marianne of Prussia, a member of the German royal dynasty, the House of Hohenzollern.

This is the second tragic death of a royal in recent weeks.

Princess Maria Galitzine, a descendent of the Habsburg dynasty, passed away at age 31 from a cardiac aneurysm earlier this month.

Her maternal grandfather was Archduke Rudolf of Austria, who was the youngest son of Emperor Charles I of Austria and Empress Zita of Bourbon-Parma, the last Emperor and Empress of Austria.

At age 5, the princess moved with her family to Russia, where she attended the German School of Moscow. She later moved to Belgium to attend the College of Art & Design.

Maria lived and worked in Brussels as well as Chicago, Ill., and Houston, where she leaves behind her husband, Rishi Roop Singh, a renowned chef in Houston, and their 2-year-old son, Maxim.

According to an obituary listed in The Houston Chronicle, Maria is survived by her parents as well as her sisters Xenia Galitzine de Matta, Tatiana Galitzine Sierra and Princess Alexandra, and her brothers, Princes Dmitri and Ioann.

The princess was laid to rest four days after her death in Houston.

