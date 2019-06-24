George Lopez targets Donald Trump's kids as 'anchor babies' in criticism over immigration policies

Comedian George Lopez took a shot at President Donald Trump’s immigration policy calling his children, including 13-year-old Barron, “anchor babies.”

Lopez is never shy about sharing his distaste for Trump, having previously gotten into a fight at a Hooters with a Trump supporter, slammed his alleged $50,000 golf simulator at the White House and pretended to urinate on the president’s Walk of Fame star. However, his latest barb targets four of the president’s children.

Lopez took to Instagram on Sunday to share a meme showing Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr. alongside their mother, Czech-born Ivana. In a lower panel, it shows First Lady Melania Trump with Barron. All those pictures have sombreros photoshopped on their heads. Text labels the children as “anchor baby” and the mothers as “immigrant.”

“Uh , @icegov ‘ if your listening ‘ you can find these immigrants at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave - Signed Enrique Enpanada the third,” Lopez captioned the meme.

“Anchor baby” is a term often used to describe a child granted birthright citizenship in the United States. According to the 14th Amendment, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Trump has previously proposed ending that status, prompting many like Lopez to note that his children were born to immigrant mothers. However, According to The Associated Press, Trump is the kids’ father, and a citizen of the United States, meaning birthright citizenship could be taken away and they would still be allowed to stay because their dad is a citizen.

In addition, Ivana became a citizen in 1988 and Melania in 2006.

The post was an effort to highlight the 58-year-old comedian’s opinions on migrant children being detained at the border. Lopez was asked by TMZ if he thought it was appropriate to make his point about the president’s policies by using his youngest kid, Barron.

“Is it fair to put kids in cages? They’re kids!” Lopez shot back.