George Lopez got in a fight with an alleged Trump supporter at a Hooters

George Lopez got into a physical altercation with a man that was reportedly harassing him with pro-Trump rhetoric at a Hooters in New Mexico.

The comedian was in town Sunday to film the upcoming faith-based movie “Walking with Herb” when TMZ, which obtained video of the incident, reported that the unidentified man started hectoring him with comments about his politics and yelling “MAGA.”

In the video, the man appears to be lying in wait inside the Hooters when Lopez walks up.

“Here comes my boy, George,” he says.

Lopez wasted no time getting physical with the man, having apparently had it with his alleged antics. The 57-year-old snatches the phone out of his hand and can briefly be seen grabbing him by the back of the neck.

A rep for Lopez did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

“George wants to fight me, George wants to fight me!” the man repeats in the video.

The comedian has been very vocal in the past about his distaste for the president and his administration. Recently, he filmed a video in which he used a water bottle to simulate urinating on Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Last year, he was reportedly booed off the stage at a charity event for his continued jokes about the president.