George Lopez uses water bottle to pretend to urinate on Trump's star in Hollywood

Comedian George Lopez was recently seen in a TMZ video emptying a small water bottle onto President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, acting as though he was urinating.

It was unclear when the footage was taken, but the celebrity website posted the video Wednesday.

Late last year, the comedian was booed offstage at a juvenile diabetes event in Denver over an anti-Trump routine that fell flat with the crowd, The New York Post reported.

The event, where tables were sold for $5,000 and up, appeared to be a disaster.

An attendee commented on a YouTube video that “George was asked nicely to stop making Trump jokes by a man in the front row who just donated $250K.” But “George doesn’t, continues. Gets booed.”

In the latest video, Lopez appeared to be in front of a small group of people in the new video and the person filming appeared to laugh. When Lopez ran out of water, he said, "Alright, let's go."

Los Angeles police in 2016 arrested a man who pleaded no contest to destroying Trump’s star with a sledgehammer and pickax about a week after Trump was elected.

James Otis eventually told reporters, “Upon reflection after my arrest, I had said I was proud and felt very good about destroying Mr. Trump’s star. However, now I realize I was wrong, that I shouldn’t have done it.”

He agreed to pay $4,400 and perform 20 days of community labor, CBS News reported.