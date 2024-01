Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Hollywood's leading men are giving a new meaning to salt 'n pepper.

Stars like George Clooney, Pierce Brosnan and Patrick Dempsey are embracing their age and letting their natural gray hair shine on the red carpet, making them some of Hollywood's hottest silver foxes.

Here are other celebrities who are sporting gray.

George Clooney

George Clooney is the ultimate silver fox.

Prior to marrying Amal Clooney in 2014, the 62-year-old actor was known as Hollywood's most sought after bachelor, with many wondering if he would ever settle down. Since getting married, he and Amal welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017.

In addition to acting, George has also proven himself as a producer and director. Most recently, he directed "The Boys in the Boat," which follows a group of college students who compete at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin at the height of the Great Depression.

"It’s about how we have to find ways to get along," he told AARP in December 2023. "How we have to figure out ways to make each other better — because if we don’t do this all together, then we’re not going to succeed. You know? These are the themes we still deal with and talk about, and I would imagine we’ll be talking about them in another 100 years."

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan has been making women swoon since he first appeared on screen as the titular character in "Remington Steele." He captured even more hearts when he took over the role of James Bond in 1995's "Golden Eye."

The 70-year-old actor continued to achieve heartthrob status, starring as Bond in "Tomorrow Never Dies," "The World Is Not Enough" and "Die Another Day," and showed his versatility by starring in "Mamma Mia," "The Misfits" and "Fast Charlie."

Brosnan has been married to Keely Shaye Smith for 22 years, telling Fox News Digital in December 2023, "We love each other a lot." The two share sons Paris and Dylan and are also parents to his son Christopher, who he shared with his late wife, Cassandra Harris.

"And we've been down the road, and we've seen many, many hardships as families do, as we all do," he shared. "But watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey. To watch each other change … whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it's the love in the heart."

Matt Damon

Matt Damon started out as a young actor in "Good Will Hunting," going on to star in the "Ocean's Eleven" and the Jason Bourne franchises, before entering his silver fox era.

The 53-year-old actor has been sporting gray hair on many red carpets while promoting both "Air" and "Oppenheimer," and at the Golden Globes, where both films were nominated.

In "Oppenheimer," Damon played Leslie Groves, a United States Army Corps of Engineers officer who was in charge of overseeing the Manhattan Project. Damon teamed up with Ben Affleck to produce "Air," their ninth collaboration together, and played Sonny Vaccaro, the man who convinced Michael Jordan to sign with Nike.

"It’s great fun to be on his set; you hear actors talk about it, and everyone says it’s the best time they have ever had working on a film," Damon told The Hindu in May 2023 about working with Affleck. "That ability to create an environment for others to thrive in is not an accident. For me, it’s the functionality of that brain combined with 30 years of collaborating with people at the highest level possible; that’s what you get with Ben."

Patrick Dempsey

From his breakthrough role in 1987's "Can't Buy Me Love" at 21 years old to his starring role in "Grey's Anatomy" and now his lead role in "Ferrari," audiences have seen Patrick Dempsey grow from young heartthrob to silver fox.

The 58-year-old actor's status as a Hollywood hottie was validated in November 2023, when he was announced as People's Sexiest Man Alive.

"I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing," he said when he first heard the news.

"I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life. It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive."

It's not a surprise Dempsey was awarded the title. His character on "Grey's Anatomy" was often referred to as Dr. McDreamy.

Eric Dane

Eric Dane, better known as McSteamy on "Grey's Anatomy," has been sporting gray hair since his days on the popular medical drama.

Dane's appearance continued to captivate audiences, even after his tenure as McSteamy came to an end. The 51-year-old actor went on to star in "The Last Ship," from 2014 to 2018, and has been playing Cal Jacobs in "Euphoria" since 2019.

During the second season of "Euphoria," Dane's character went through a bit of an identity crisis when his double life came crumbling down, something Dane was familiar with.

"I’ve had struggles in my past that invited me to lead that life of secrecy," Dane told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2022. "I accepted the invitation wholeheartedly. … While the circumstances specifically might not be the same, the feelings certainly are."